'Overlord' Season 4: First Look Trailer, Cast, Release Window, and Everything We Know So Far

It seems like scam narratives are the new trend. First, The Tinder Swindler came out on Netflix detailing Simon Leviev’s strategy to make women fall in love with him and support his high-profile façade. Now, the streaming service released its depiction of real-life con artist Anna Sorkin (played by Julia Garner), who convinced numerous of New York socialites and banks that she was a German heiress with a multi-million-dollar inheritance. As she puts a face to this lie, Sorkin maintains her Instagram influencer lifestyle under the identity of Anna Delvey, through loans and other illicit money-making strategies. The show is told from the perspective of an investigative journalist named Vivian (a character loosely based on New York Magazine journalist Jessica Pressler), who tries to uncover all the transactions and connections that led Delvey to a fraud trial.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO