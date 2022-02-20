ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackets' Berube makes 1st NHL start since 2018 amid team's injuries

By Josh Gold-Smith
theScore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJean-Francois Berube started his first NHL game in nearly four years against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. The goaltender got the nod because the Blue Jackets suddenly have three injured netminders. Elvis Merzlikins got hurt...

www.thescore.com

