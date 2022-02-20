2 dead following fatal crash involving 18-wheeler in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people are dead following a crash in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday on White Horse Road near Danhardt Street.

SCHP said the driver of a 2021 Freight Liner Truck Tractor was traveling south on White Horse Road and the driver and the passenger of a 2010 Mercury Milan Sedan were traveling north.

According to troopers, the occupants of the Mercury Milan traveled left of center and hit the 2021 Freight Liner Truck Tractor head-on.

The coroner’s office said both occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead by paramedics upon arrival.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victims Shaunna Hamilton, 47, and Michael Todd Rodgers, 57.

The coroner’s office said the manner of death is accidental.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.