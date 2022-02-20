ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

West Boca Raton Chinese Restaurant Cited By Health Inspector

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pZfHe_0eK3dNHb00

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Zhen Wei Fang at 9858 Clint Moore Road — near the intersection of 441 — was just warned by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

In the February 17th inspection, the restaurant was cited for 13 violations. While the restaurant was not ordered closed, it is subject to an unannounced follow-up inspection.

Per BocaNewsNow.com policy, we are publishing the actual text used in the official complaint filed by DBPR. The following is the violation list:

High Priority – Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. **Warning**

Intermediate – Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime….can opener blade …food containers at kitchen. **Warning**

Intermediate – Handwash sink not accessible for employee use at all times…blocked by big convection oven at kitchen. **Warning**

Intermediate – Handwash sink removed from food preparation/dishwashing area. Must be reinstalled in the same location where removed by the server POS and way to bathroom. **Warning**

Intermediate – Lack of toilet tissue at each toilet at women bathroom **Warning**

Intermediate – No chemical test kit provided when using sanitizer at three-compartment sink/warewashing machine or wiping cloths. **Warning**

Intermediate – No paper towels or mechanical hand drying device provided at handwash sink…all handwashing sink . **Warning**

Intermediate – No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees. To order approved program food safety material, call DBPR contracted provider: Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association.

Intermediate – No soap provided at handwash sink…all handwashing sink. **Warning**

Basic – Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. **Warning**

Basic – Cleaned and sanitized equipment or utensils not properly stored….ice scoop stored directly on the ice machine. **Warning**

Basic – Equipment in poor repair…several reach in cooler not workable maintain proper temperature. **Warning**

Basic – Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust…all shelvings in the establishment. **Warning**

The restaurant was ordered closed by a DBPR inspector in 2020 due to several violations. Those violations were ultimately corrected and the restaurant was permitted to reopen.

The article West Boca Raton Chinese Restaurant Cited By Health Inspector appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bradenton Herald

9 restaurants in Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota cited for food safety violations

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues. The reports are public information. During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, several restaurants were cited for keeping potentially hazardous foods at unsafe temperatures. Other problems...
BRADENTON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

APPLE STORE ARREST: Boca Raton’s Anthony Grillo Back In Jail

Was Arrested For Threatening Belt Attack At Store In November. Allegedly Tried To Throw iPhone Into Store For Repair Friday Night… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Anthony John Grillo, a Boca Raton man arrested for allegedly threatening a belt attack at the Apple Store […] The article APPLE STORE ARREST: Boca Raton’s Anthony Grillo Back In Jail appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HOTEL SAFETY ISSUE? “The Boca Raton” Warned By State Inspector

Are Balconies At The Former “Boca Resort” Safe? State Says No Proof At Time Of Visit… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The hotel formerly known as The Boca Resort, but now known by the pretentious name of “The Boca Raton,” was just cited by […] The article HOTEL SAFETY ISSUE? “The Boca Raton” Warned By State Inspector appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Boca Raton, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Boca Raton, FL
Health
Boca Raton, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Boca Raton, FL
Restaurants
City
Boca Raton, FL
Local
Florida Health
BOCANEWSNOW

TENANT TRASHES HOME, DELRAY BEACH LANDLORD SHOCKED BY WHAT’S INSIDE, SUES

CLAIM: Homeowner Had No Idea What Tenant Did, Until Water Heater Burst… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A home in Delray Beach was apparently trashed by a tenant to the point that garbage was hanging from lighting fixtures and the home itself was ”unsanitary.” […] The article TENANT TRASHES HOME, DELRAY BEACH LANDLORD SHOCKED BY WHAT’S INSIDE, SUES appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Restaurant#Hotels#Food Drink#Metrodesk Media#Dbpr#High Priority#Pos
marketplace.org

Want a free N95 mask? Here’s a list of companies distributing them

Nationwide grocery retailers, including Kroger and Albertsons, have started distributing free N95 masks to the public provided by the federal government. The Biden administration is planning to make a total of 400 million free N95 masks available, drawing them from the national strategic stockpile. Many companies that are part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership are participating.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
South Florida Sun Sentinel

No ribbing: Last Bobby Rubino’s restaurant in Florida to permanently close Feb. 20

It was a relic of South Florida’s 1980s heyday when Tony Roma’s and barbecued baby back ribs chains ruled the local restaurant roost. Now, the last surviving location of a once-mighty rib chain – Bobby Rubino’s – will close its doors on Sunday, Feb. 20. After 43 years of serving prime rib and colossal onion ring loaves in South Florida, Bobby Rubino’s low-slung, one-story restaurant on North ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOXBusiness

Ice cream recall expanded after traces of listeria found

A Connecticut-based ice cream company has expanded a recall to include all of its products after testing revealed the presence of harmful bacteria. The Royal Ice Cream Company Inc.'s voluntary recall, initiated earlier this month, includes "all products manufactured at the facility within expiry, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes," according to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Salad Dressing Brands

A company recalled several salad dressing products after they were found to contain an undeclared allergen. Conagra Brands, Inc. announced on Friday, Jan. 28, that it is recalling some of its Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings because the products contain eggs, which aren't declared on the product label.
FOOD & DRINKS
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Buys, Inhales Compressed Air At Delray Beach Walmart

Manager Calls Police. This Is What Happened Next… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman was seen inhaling cans of compressed air, normally used for computer dusting, in the back of the Walmart at 16205 South Military Trail. Police responded, arrested Junette […] The article Woman Buys, Inhales Compressed Air At Delray Beach Walmart appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Santa Rosa Beach restaurant catches on fire

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A South Walton restaurant is closed for the unforeseeable future after a fire broke out in the kitchen. The fire happened at “The Oasis Santa Rosa Beach” off Bald Eagle Drive shortly before 9 a.m., according to a news release. South Walton Fire District firefighters arrived to see smoke […]
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
33K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy