West Boca Raton Chinese Restaurant Cited By Health Inspector

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Zhen Wei Fang at 9858 Clint Moore Road — near the intersection of 441 — was just warned by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

In the February 17th inspection, the restaurant was cited for 13 violations. While the restaurant was not ordered closed, it is subject to an unannounced follow-up inspection.

Per BocaNewsNow.com policy, we are publishing the actual text used in the official complaint filed by DBPR. The following is the violation list:

High Priority – Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. **Warning**

Intermediate – Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime….can opener blade …food containers at kitchen. **Warning**

Intermediate – Handwash sink not accessible for employee use at all times…blocked by big convection oven at kitchen. **Warning**

Intermediate – Handwash sink removed from food preparation/dishwashing area. Must be reinstalled in the same location where removed by the server POS and way to bathroom. **Warning**

Intermediate – Lack of toilet tissue at each toilet at women bathroom **Warning**

Intermediate – No chemical test kit provided when using sanitizer at three-compartment sink/warewashing machine or wiping cloths. **Warning**

Intermediate – No paper towels or mechanical hand drying device provided at handwash sink…all handwashing sink . **Warning**

Intermediate – No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees. To order approved program food safety material, call DBPR contracted provider: Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association.

Intermediate – No soap provided at handwash sink…all handwashing sink. **Warning**

Basic – Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. **Warning**

Basic – Cleaned and sanitized equipment or utensils not properly stored….ice scoop stored directly on the ice machine. **Warning**

Basic – Equipment in poor repair…several reach in cooler not workable maintain proper temperature. **Warning**

Basic – Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust…all shelvings in the establishment. **Warning**

The restaurant was ordered closed by a DBPR inspector in 2020 due to several violations. Those violations were ultimately corrected and the restaurant was permitted to reopen.

The article West Boca Raton Chinese Restaurant Cited By Health Inspector appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .