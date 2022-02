PHOENIX – Tyler, the Creator sits at the center of multiple generations’ imaginations. That much was clear last night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, where he kicked off his Call Me If You Get Lost Tour. Not since the cathartic early days of Odd Future has the 30-year-old rapper seemed this in command of an audience. The only difference is that now, in addition to an audience of teens enthralled by his most recent work, Tyler’s fan base includes aging millennials nostalgic for when he first came onto the scene and the parents of today’s youth, themselves enthralled...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 14 DAYS AGO