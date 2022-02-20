ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at condo in west Las Vegas complex

By Jordan Gartner
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F0Koz_0eK3dG6W00

Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a condominium complex in the west side of town early Sunday morning.

The Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the 4400 block of Jones Boulevard at about 3:20 a.m. with reports of smoke and flames showing from a second-story condo.

Several crews arrived at the Borgata condominium complex and took an offensive strategy against the flames, according to Clark County, with one division being evacuated for salvage work.

A second alarm was called in at about 3:40 a.m. and a knockdown was declared at 3:46 a.m.

Firefighters reported no one was found inside the apartment or injured but a cause of the fire was not immediately determined.

The county says 57 fire personnel responded to the scene.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County, NV
Accidents
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Las Vegas#West Side#Accident#Las Vegas Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy