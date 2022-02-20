ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

UPDATE: Missing girl found safe, SMPD says

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
UPDATE (8:21 a.m. 2/21/22) - 11-year-old Aaliyah Rayn Mensera has been found safe, the Santa Maria Police Department said on Monday.

The girl, who was reported missing on Sunday, was found later that day.

Police officers thank the public for help in finding Mensera.
ORIGINAL STORY - The Santa Maria Police Department is asking the public for help in finding an at-risk juvenile.

11-year-old Aaliyah Rayn Mensera was last seen wearing a dark colored long sleeve shirt, dark colored jeans and was carrying a backpack with her name on it.

Aaliyah Rayn Mensera

She is described as a Hispanic female with brown hair. She is 4 feet 10 inches tall and 85 pounds.

Officials ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Aaliyah contacts the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-378.

