High Point, NC

High Point City leaders working to fill key public works positions

By Alliyah Sims
 3 days ago

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — If you drive down Francis Street in High Point, it’s not hard to find trash bins filled, some even knocked over.

Neighbor Melody English noticed a delay in pick up when she put furniture out of her apartment weeks ago and saw it was still there.

“It took them two weeks to come get the trash, so I just went to take my own stuff,” English said.

She brought her bulk trash to a nearby landfill.

“I wasn’t charged. A man there asked me ‘you know you can put the stuff on the side of the street.’ I said ‘well, it’s taking them too long to get the stuff, so that’s why I’m her,'” she said.

We checked in with High Point officials, and Interim Public Services Director Robby Stone said there are more than 50 vacancies within the public works division.

“Which is the highest number I’ve seen since I’ve been with High Point,” Stone said.

The city is budgeted to have a total of 319 employees.

Retirement, COVID-19 and a more diverse job market are some of the factors contributing to the worker shortage.

The loss of manpower doesn’t just affect garbage and bulk trash collection. It also slows up repairs needed for water and sewer lines throughout the city.

“We have had to take folks from other divisions and move them into different locations and divisions they normally wouldn’t work in,” Stone said. “So by doing this, we may be deferring some work in those divisions so we can continue with the most essential and primary work within those other divisions.”

With city employees working overtime and double shifts to keep your primary services running, contractors have also been hired to fill the void.

“That is also helping us to keep our heads above water,” Stone said.

Surrounding areas are also facing similar problems.

A spokesperson from Winston-Salem tells FOX8 they are dealing with about 120 vacancies with more than 600 budgeted positions.

Greensboro city leaders have 308 full-time positions with 45 vacancies.

High Point city leaders are trying a new approach by holding a “Same Day Hiring Event” that will happen Saturday, Feb. 26. It will last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will happen at the Roy B Culler Jr. Center on East Chester Drive. It’s a chance for you to get hired on the spot if you meet the qualifications.

Some of the jobs include water and sewer technicians and motor equipment operators.

For more information on the event and for a full list of open positions, you can visit the city’s website.

