Daytona Beach, FL

Myatt Snider ‘a little sore’ after violent Daytona crash

Myatt Snider said he felt “a little sore” after his car flipped in a violent last-lap crash in Saturday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Daytona Beach, Fla.

“I mean, I got pretty banged up there,” said Snider, who was able to walk away under his own power from the No. 31 Chevrolet.

About two-thirds of the way down the backstretch, Snider’s car was pushed by Anthony Alfredo’s No. 23 Chevrolet. Snider got turned sideways and rammed in the passenger side by Jade Buford’s No. 48 Chevy, launching Snider’s vehicle into the air.

“I think what happened is that the left rear started yawing towards the fence, and then the fence caught it,” Snider said. “And then I got dragged into the grass, from what I could tell. But yeah, as I’ve said already, I’m extremely blessed to be as OK as I am and glad that Jordan Anderson Racing built us such a safe race car.”

Addressing the media after being treated and released from the care center, the 27-year-old Snider said he hurt his left foot in the crash. He planned to have it reexamined on Sunday.

“I think I should be fine to race,” he said. “It’s just a matter of getting the opinions of the experts. But yeah, I think I’ll be fine.”

Snider finished in 22nd place in the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300. Austin Hill won the race.

Sports
