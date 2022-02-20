ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Penn Swimmer Lia Thomas Wins Third Ivy League Title in Three Days

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13qmuQ_0eK3crV600

Penn swimmer Lia Thomas secured her third Ivy League title on Saturday night, winning the 100-yard freestyle in an Ivy League Championships record 47.63 seconds.

Saturday marked the third straight day in which Thomas took home first place. She won the 200-yard freestyle on Friday and 500-yard freestyle on Thursday.

Thomas, a transgender swimmer competing on Penn’s women’s team, beat out Yale swimmer Iszak Henig to win the 100-yard freestyle. Henig won the women’s 50 freestyle on Wednesday, finishing at 47.82 seconds during the 100-yard freestyle.

Thomas’s victories at the Ivy League championships comes amid debate regarding transgender participation in collegiate athletics. Earlier this year, 16 Penn swimmers wrote a letter arguing Thomas shouldn’t compete on the women’s team, while a different group of Penn swimmers publicly supported Thomas’ place on the team.

Over 300 current and former collegiate and professional swimmers also signed a letter supporting Thomas, in which they urged the NCAA to allow her to compete. The NCAA ultimately decided not to change any rules midseason, paving the way for Thomas to swim in both the Ivy League and NCAA Championships.

Comments / 295

think for yourself
2d ago

he is proud he beat women... somebody remind them how he used to come in last when he raced against his own gender you know the one they called The Men

Reply
125
sick of this world
2d ago

Sad state of America... A biological man beating women because "HE" feels like a "SHE!" Forcing everyone to play pretend or else! All the rights woman have fought for and gained over the years thrown out the window...in the end MEN are still in control!

Reply(7)
108
pope luke
2d ago

it won nothing I don't know why no one has stepped in to stop this the people that allowed this should never be allowed around any sport ever agian

Reply
37
Related
TheDailyBeast

Trans Athletes Like GOP Obsession Lia Thomas Face an Uncertain Future

Anti-transgender animus has only increased in the week since the NCAA scrapped its 11-year-old transgender participation policy in favor of a sport-by-sport model favored by the International Olympic Committee. Instead of supporting inclusion with its one-size-fits-all policy, the NCAA announced on Jan. 19 that it had “updated” that policy to...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivy League#Swimming#Yale#Ncaa Championships
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Greg Gard reacts to postgame punch thrown by Juwan Howard

Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard couldn’t have realized how upset Juwan Howard was. Following a 77-63 loss Sunday afternoon, the Michigan coach took his frustration out by throwing a punch at Gard in the handshake line postgame. In a TV interview with CBS Sports, Gard explained what Howard said...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Penn's Lia Thomas may have dominated Ivy Championships but tougher competition awaits at NCAAs

Penn’s transgender swimmer Lia Thomas brought the national spotlight to the Ivy League Championships over the weekend and left as a champion in three different races. Thomas won the 100, 200 and 500 freestyle events during the course of the week as she gets ready for the NCAA Championships in March. Thomas swam a 47.63 in the 100, 1:43.12 in the 200, and 4:37.32 in the 500. While Thomas finished with the quickest times in the Ivy Championships, the transgender swimmer wasn’t the fastest in the nation.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
theScore

Watch: Defender scores absurd hat-trick of own goals in SheBelieves Cup

Meikayla Moore may have made the worst kind of history Sunday in the SheBelieves Cup. Moore, a defender for New Zealand's women's soccer team, scored three own goals in 36 minutes before being subbed off and put out of her misery against the United States. Two of the own goals...
SOCCER
WEKU

30 hours after food poisoning, Jessie Diggins wins silver in 30-km cross-country race

Jessie Diggins made history on multiple fronts Sunday when she took the silver in the women's 30-kilometer freestyle mass start in Beijing. Not only did she become the first non-European athlete to bring home a medal in the event, she's now the only American to bring back multiple cross-country medals from the same Olympics — and she did it having barely recovered from food poisoning.
SPORTS
WGAU

Cole's drive, defense lift No. 21 UConn over No. 8 Villanova

HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — UConn’s first win over Villanova during the Dan Hurley era came with the head coach watching the game on television in the back of the arena. R.J. Cole hit a driving floater with 5.9 seconds left and then took a charge from Collin Gillespie at the other end of the court to rally No. 21 Connecticut to a 71-69 victory over the eighth-ranked Wildcats on Tuesday night.
HARTFORD, CT
247Sports

Villanova women beat DePaul, 73-64

Maddy Siegrist scores 25, Lucy Olsen scores 18 as Villanova Women’s Basketball gets revenge against DePaul Women’s Basketball in their final regular season home game, 73-64. The Wildcats are now 9-1 in their last 10 games. The first half was characterized by two different play styles: ball movement...
VILLANOVA, PA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

51K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy