ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Tops Box Office Charts With $44 Million Debut

By Rebecca Rubin
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ThhB_0eK3c8J000

Click here to read the full article.

Sony’s long-in-the-works video game adaptation “ Uncharted ” collected $44.1 million between Friday and Sunday, enough to lead domestic box office charts and solidify Tom Holland ’s star power.

The big-budget action adventure has been positioned as a key test of Holland’s bankability outside of his blockbuster success as Spider-Man. “Uncharted” has received mixed reviews at best, so it’s safe to assume the 25-year-old British actor had a healthy hand in selling tickets. It also helps that “Uncharted” is rated PG-13 and based on an extremely popular video game series.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, who previously returned for a “Zombieland” sequel after leading Tom Hardy’s “Venom” to box office glory, “Uncharted” is expected to earn $52 million from 4,275 North American theaters through the President’s Day holiday on Monday. It’s an impressive start for COVID times, but it doesn’t mean the film has an easy path to profitability. “Uncharted” carries a $120 million price tag, so international ticket sales will be key in getting out of the red.

To that end, “Uncharted” crucially landed a release date in China, the world’s biggest theatrical market. Visual effects-heavy action-adventures, like “Uncharted,” tend to play well in China. But recently the country’s censors have been ultra-selective about letting Hollywood movies screen in its movie theaters, and when the Chinese government has approved outside product, it’s been a real mixed bag at the box office. So while it’s a win to be able to screen in China, the film’s success in the country isn’t guaranteed. Since “Uncharted” isn’t opening in China until March 14, piracy could be a concern.

“This is an excellent opening,” says David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. “Action adventures based on video games are big movies and this weekend’s figure is nearly double the average for the genre… Budgets run high, so ‘Uncharted’ needs to connect in every market. So far, it is doing that.”

As Gross notes, “Uncharted” has been a favorite among overseas audiences. Over the weekend, the movie has earned $55.4 million from 62 territories at the international box office and has crossed $100 million globally. Since opening in select international territories last weekend, “Uncharted has generated $139 million worldwide to date.

Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst with Comscore, praised “Uncharted” for being “a perfectly marketed film with appeal to a younger demographic, as well as more mature audiences. [It] clearly paid huge dividends for Sony,” he says. “Sequel anyone…?”

“Uncharted” follows the globe-trotting treasure hunter Nathan Drake and his wisecracking partner Sully (Mark Wahlberg, who was once attached to play Nathan Drake and has since aged out of the role) as they embark on a death-defying quest to uncover the greatest treasure never found. Complicating matters, the fearless explorers are racing against two baddies (played by Antonio Banderas and Tati Gabrielle) to locate the fabled fortunes. Audiences have awarded the film a “B+” CinemaScore. More than 60% of opening weekend crowds were male and roughly 70% were 35 or younger.

Executives at Sony say “Uncharted” welcomed a stronger-than-expected opening weekend turnout because the film is playing only in theaters. Unlike other pandemic-releases, such as “The Matrix Resurrections,” “Jungle Cruise” and “Black Widow,” people can’t immediately watch “Uncharted” at home.

“This result is yet another extraordinary testament to the appetite for the theatrical experience that Sony Pictures bet on,” Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group president Josh Greenstein said in a statement. “Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are brilliant together.”

“Uncharted” ruled over box office charts, but it wasn’t the only new nationwide release to beat expectations. Channing Tatum ’s PG-13 canine adventure “ Dog ” landed in second place with $15.1 million from 3,677 locations. Through Monday, the movie is expected to gross $18.05 million. That is essentially blockbuster status for a film not based on comic book characters or another chapter in an existing film franchise. With its $15 production budget, “Dog” is already a winner for Tatum, who directed the movie with Reid Carolin, as well as MGM, who produced the movie along with FilmNation Entertainment.

The road-trip buddy comedy follows a former Army Ranger and his dog as they race down the Pacific Coast in hopes of making it to a fellow soldier’s funeral on time. The feel-good film —  it was marketed with the tagline “Don’t worry, the dog doesn’t die” — played the strongest in America’s heartland, where “Dog” generated more than 75% of its business, according to MGM. It has an “A-” CinemaScore, which indicates the movie should benefit from positive word-of-mouth. Among inaugural ticket buyers, 54% were female, 73% were over the age of 25 and 37% were 45 or older.

Elsewhere, Holland further confirmed his box office prowess as the lead in two of the top three films in North America. His other movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home” swung to the No. 3 spot on domestic box office charts. In its 10th weekend of release, Sony’s comic book sequel added $7.2 million between Friday and Sunday and should end Monday with $8.8 million. That brings its North American tally to a stunning $771.74 million, the third-highest in history not adjusted for inflation. Impressively, the latest “Spider-Man” adventure has remained in the top 5 on domestic box office charts since it landed in theaters in December.

Disney and 20th Century’s murder mystery “Death on the Nile” sunk to fourth place in its sophomore outing. After debuting last weekend with a leading $12.8 million, the film dug up just $6.3 million from 3,280 venues, a 51% decline. It’s expected to make $7.2 million through Monday, taking “Death on the Nile” past the not-so-coveted $25 million mark at the domestic box office. The movie has grossed $75 million globally, which isn’t all that great considering it cost a hefty $90 million to produce.

Paramount’s go-for-broke comedy “Jackass Forever” rounded out the top five with $5.2 million from 3,071 locations. It’s projected to bring in $6.2 million over the extended four-day holiday weekend. “Jackass Forever,” the fourth theatrical adventure for Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man and crew, has earned $47.7 million to date. That’s pretty solid since the movie cost only $10 million.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez’s romantic comedy “Marry Me” hasn’t yet found its happily ever after. Notching sixth place, the Universal Pictures film amassed $3.6 million over the weekend, marking a 61% dip from its opening. The movie is expected to finish with $4.2 million on Monday, which would take its domestic total to $17.4 million. “Marry Me,” which co-stars Owen Wilson and Maluma, is available simultaneously on NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock.

See this weekend’s domestic box office estimates:

  1. “Uncharted” — $44.1 million over the weekend, estimated $52 million through Monday
  2. “Dog” — $15.1 million over the weekend, estimated $18.05 million through Monday
  3. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” — $7.2 million over the weekend, estimated $8.8 million through Monday
  4. “Death on the Nile” — $6.3 million over the weekend, estimated $7.2 million through Monday
  5. “Jackass Forever” — $5.2 million over the weekend, estimated $6.2 million through Monday
  6. “Marry Me” — $3.6 million over the weekend, estimated $4.2 million through Monday
More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Michael Chiklis to Star in First Episode of Fox Crime Anthology Series ‘Accused’

Click here to read the full article. Michael Chiklis is set to star in the first episode of the upcoming Fox crime anthology series “Accused.” The series is based on the BBC crime anthology of the same name. Each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused, with the audience knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Chiklis will play Dr. Scott Corbett, a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school. In addition to Chiklis’...
TV SERIES
Variety

Tom Holland Baffled Zendaya While Pitching Her ‘Uncharted’: ‘What on Earth Is This Movie About?’

Click here to read the full article. Tom Holland revealed on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” this week that his attempt to explain “Uncharted” scenes to his “Spider-Man” co-star and girlfriend Zendaya ended in total confusion. Holland spent some of his “Spider-Man: No Way Home” shoot prepping for “Uncharted” and reading the script for the Sony-backed adventure movie. That’s when the actor decided to run through some “Uncharted” scenes with Zendaya, who stopped Holland midway through because she had no grasp on the material. “I was actually on set on ‘Spider-Man’ pitching the movie to Zendaya,” Holland said. “I was going through...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Mad Max’ Crew Details Explosive Charlize Theron-Tom Hardy Fight: ‘She’s Swearing Her Head Off at Him’

Click here to read the full article. The “Mad Max: Fury Road” oral history book “Blood, Sweat & Chrome” is now available for purchase, and with it comes a lot of new information about the set feud between leading actors Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. As Theron explains in the book (via Vanity Fair), “It was like two parents in the front of the car. We were either fighting or we were icing each other — I don’t know which one is worse — and they had to deal with it in the back. It was horrible! We should not...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Banderas
Person
Ruben Fleischer
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Johnny Knoxville
Person
Tarantino
Person
Channing Tatum
Person
Tom Hardy
Person
Tati Gabrielle
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
BGR.com

You won’t believe who might play Wolverine in his first MCU appearance

When you say Wolverine, you say Hugh Jackman. Period. Wolverine is the one constant in Fox’s messy X-Men stories and a beloved character who we can’t wait to see in the MCU. It’s not surprising, therefore, to see all sorts of Wolverine cameo rumors connected to the Australian actor. Most notable are the Doctor Strange 2 leaks that said Jackman’s Wolverine will make an appearance in Multiverse of Madness.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Zoe Saldana Says Marvel Forced Her to Remove Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Post

Marvel forced Zoe Saldana to remove a post regarding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 because it potentially contained spoilers. The Gamora actress has been sharing lots of behind-the-scenes looks at her makeup to transform herself into the Guardian of the Galaxy. Since the third film from director James Gunn is currently filming, it's a good way to keep fans interested until the movie debuts next year. However, that doesn't mean Marvel Studios wants storylines or plot details to be accidentally released online. Though the studio made Saldana remove an earlier social media post, she was able to reshare it after covering specific content.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uncharted#Sony Pictures#Video Game#British#North American#Covid#Chinese
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: New Evidence Confirms Lashana Lynch is Playing Captain Marvel

It looks like Lashana Lynch is indeed going to play Captain Marvel. The new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gave us a lot of glimpses at the upcoming sequel which is looking like it's going to be the most bonkers adventure in the MCU yet as Doctor Strange is set to travel into the multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Jack Reacher’ Author on Tom Cruise Casting: ‘I Think That the Size Thing is Important’

For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books. Jack Reacher is known for being a physically imposing character, described in one book as “extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged” with “hands the size of dinner plates.” No matter...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

After Daniel Radcliffe As Weird Al Yankovic Photos Leak, The Director Has A Pretty Snarky Response

Daniel Radcliffe’s next big role has nothing to do with Harry Potter, but it sure does feel like magic. Last month the shocking announcement was made that Radcliffe would portray “Weird Al” Yankovic in the upcoming Roku biopic — news that was simultaneously baffling and perfect. Fans eager to see how the actor would transform into the parody song genius got a first look recently, after photos of Radcliffe in costume leaked from the set of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, much to the dismay of the movie’s director.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Would Ryan Reynolds Join The Star Wars Franchise? Here’s What He Says

The Star Wars franchise is expanding in some interesting directions and pulling in some major talent in the process. In just the past few years, George Lucas’ massive universe has brought in the likes of Pedro Pascal, Rosario Dawson and Timothy Olyphant. More major stars will surely follow, but could that group include Ryan Reynolds? Well, the actor was recently asked about potentially joining the galaxy far, far away and provided an honest answer.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Variety

50K+
Followers
47K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy