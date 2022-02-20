ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

How To Watch March Madness and Get Your Basketball Fix All Month Long

By Amber Dowling
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Table of Contents

The biggest premier sporting event in America is back. We’re talking about the NCAA Tournament, of course, more popularly known as March Madness. Over the next several weeks 68 teams across the country will compete for the National Championships in front of millions of viewers (and scouts), in a bid to showcase all of those sweet, sweet basketball skills.

And boy, is there a lot of action to take in. There are 67 games going down over three short weeks, so if you want to watch March Madness in all its glory, you might want to download the official schedule and start filling out those brackets now. You may also want to start planning some snacks , home-delivered drinks and some key swag choices , but hey, you do you.

When and Where Does March Madness Take Place?

In terms of watching the games at home, this year March Madness takes place from March 13 to April 4. The first and second rounds will be played across a variety of locations including Dayton, OH, Portland, OR, Greenville, SC and Buffalo, NY.

Then, the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 take place across San Antonio, San Francisco, Chicago and Philadelphia before the action culminates with the Final Four showdown in New Orleans. If you have cable, you can catch the games on the following stations:

First Four – TruTV
First and Second Rounds – CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV
Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight – CBS and TBS
Final Four and Championship – TBS

If you don’t have cable and want to catch some hoops, read on to see how you can still watch March Madness in 2022.

Where To Stream March Madness 2022

1. YouTube TV

BEST OVERALL

If you’re looking for a cable replacement with a few extra bells and whistles, YouTube TV is certainly worth the investment. It’s got all of the important channels you’ll need to watch March Madness, so you can catch the tournament from start to finish in all its glory.

What you get: A comprehensive lineup of more than 85 channels including TruTV, CBS, TNT and TBS.

Pros: Not only can you watch the entire tournament with a YouTube TV subscription, but you can also record any games you’d like with the service’s nifty Cloud DVR. There are no storage limits and each subscription includes six accounts and three streams, so you can still get your basketball on even if someone else in your family is watching something else on another screen.

Cons: Unfortunately YouTube TV isn’t available in all zip codes, so be sure to plug yours into the site to check whether it’s in your area if you plan on using it.

Price: $54.99 for the first three months and $64.99 per month after that.

Free Trial: 14 days for first-time users.

Supported Streaming Devices: Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Apple TV and select smart TVs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uFKr5_0eK3c4m600


Buy: YouTube TV $54.99

2. Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+/Disney+

BEST FOR BUNDLING

If you want to watch March Madness while also giving your family or significant other the gift of Disney+ , this bundle may be the way to go. It’s not the greatest option for those who aren’t into the Mouse House content (or its included Marvel and Star Wars offerings) since you’re basically paying for that as well. But on the plus side you’ll get ESPN+, which unlocks access to other sporting events and special programming throughout the year.

What you get: Access to 84 channels including TruTV, CBS, TBS and TNT, so you should be able to access all of this year’s March Madness games.

Pros: With a subscription you’ll also get access to Hulu original programming and a comprehensive library of on-demand content. Plus the aforementioned Disney+ and ESPN+ content.

Cons: There are only 50 included Cloud DVR hours, which may fill up fast if you plan on recording some of the games and catching them later on.

Price: $69.99 per month.

Free Trial: 7 days for new subscribers.

Supported Streaming Devices: Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Apple TV and select smart TVs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hkjqu_0eK3c4m600


Buy: Hulu + Live TV $69.99

3. Sling TV’s Blue Package

ACCESS TO THE FINALS

If want to cut costs and you’re OK with missing some of this year’s March Madness games, Sling TV’s Blue Package (not to be confused with the Orange Package) is another option. At a very reasonable price you’ll be able to access TBS, TNT and TruTV games, but you won’t be able to watch games that air on CBS, which is unavailable on the service.

What you get: Access to 47 live channels, including TBS, TNT and TruTV.

Pros: Lower monthly cost than many other streaming service cable replacements.

Cons: The package only comes with 50 Cloud DVR hours. There’s also no access to CBS. However, you may want to consider beefing up this package with Paramount Plus to catch the games you’ll miss with this service alone (more info below).

Price: $35 per month.

Free Trial: 7 Days.

Supported Streaming Devices: Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Apple TV and select smart TVs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AMSlE_0eK3c4m600


Buy: SlingTV $35.00

4. Paramount Plus

OPTIONAL ADD-ON

If you just want to catch March Madness games that air on CBS, then Paramount Plus is your most affordable option. You could also pair the streaming service with a Sling TV Blue package. With a Paramount Plus Premium subscription you’ll be able to access all regionally available CBS games live, making it another option for those who just want to watch select basketball matchups.

What you get: Access to all regionally available NCAA games airing on CBS, plus an array of other on-demand content and exclusive originals.

Pros: The low monthly fee makes it a viable option for those who want to either bolster a Sling TV Blue package or only access select CBS games.

Cons: You won’t be able to watch any of the games airing on TruTV, TNT or TBS. That means no access to the Final Four as well.

Price: $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year for the Premier tier.

Free Trial: 7 days for new subscribers.

Supported Streaming Devices: Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Apple TV and select smart TVs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EfKOn_0eK3c4m600


Buy: Paramount Plus $9.99

5. DirecTV Stream

CLOSEST TO CABLE

If you don’t want cable but you’re looking for that cable experience (at least when it comes to watching March Madness this year), DirecTV Stream may be your top choice. It’s slightly more expensive than other sports-watching venues, but you’ll be able to access all regionally available games on all four of the NCAA platforms.

What you get: An Entertainment starter package gives you access to more than 65 monthly channels including TruTV, TBS, TNT and your local CBS affiliate.

Pros: You’ll get unlimited Cloud DVR hours, so you can record games that you might otherwise miss. It also offers up to 20 simultaneous streams at once on your home network, and three concurrent streams if you’re out.

Cons: The service is one of the most costly of the bunch. And while regional games are available in most areas, double check that you’re covered by plugging in your zip code before you plan on using it to catch basketball games.

Price: $69.99 per month for a basic Entertainment package.

Free Trial: 5 days.

Supported Streaming Devices: Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Apple TV and select smart TVs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41HsBC_0eK3c4m600


Buy: DirecTV Stream From $69.99/month

Looking for more deals? Follow SPY on Instagram…

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Did You Know Amazon Has Its Own Secret House Brand of Face Masks — Now 50% Off?

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Most people don’t realize that Amazon has its own house brands, which sell everything from discount children’s clothing to pet treats. So if you’re shopping for KN95 masks and are worried about counterfeit respirators — and you should be — then we recommend sticking with Amazon’s house brand of face masks. These KN95 face masks are produced under the brand names HUHETA and FGCCJP, and as of Sunday, Feb. 20, these KN95 masks...
SHOPPING
SPY

Top 10 Friday Amazon Deals: $80 Lodge Dutch Oven, $98.98 2nd Gen Apple AirPods, $16.99 Surge Protector

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Hey gang — TGIF! We’ve made it to the end of the week, and Amazon is waiting for us with an absolute flood of awesome new deals. Why wait for the weekend to cash in? There’s plenty out there right now, and we’ve sorted out the best of the best for you. In case you missed yesterday’s roundup — yes, we’re doing it on the daily for you now — some of those deals...
SHOPPING
SPY

The 14 Best V-Neck T-Shirts To Buy Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is around the corner, so you might want to start stocking up on V-neck -shirts. Oh, who are we kidding? Any season is a good season to hoard collect and wear V-neck T-shirts. They’re indispensable, as they can be dressed up with a cardigan or blazer, go sporty with a track jacket or hoodie, or worn alone. Doesn’t matter if you own thirty white V-neck T-shirts, you can always use one more. While there’s...
APPAREL
Argus Press

How to Stream NCAA March Madness Live for Free

The NCAA's March Madness is one of the most-watched events in collegiate sports. It has transcended the college-sphere and become a national event throughout the years. If you're a basketball lover but also want to save money, chances are you want to know how to watch March Madness free these coming weeks. Here are a few ways to do so.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Sling Tv#March Madness#Amazon Fire Tv#Spy Com#The Ncaa Tournament#Sc#First Four#Second Rounds#Cbs#Tnt#Elite Eight
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Fans Voice Their Frustration with Daytona 500 TV Coverage

With one of NASCAR’s biggest races underway in Florida for the Daytona 500, fans everywhere are flocking to their TV screens for all the greatest coverage. However, that’s proving to be a bit of a challenge. After posting some action via social media, fans were quick to respond about the many commercial breaks being shown throughout the coverage.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
SPY

Dell’s $300 Deal on This Inspiron Laptop is Rare Like a Unicorn Sighting

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Whenever we come across laptop deals that get discounted to lower levels beyond the $500 mark, we’re typically hesitant about them because the expectation is that inferior components accompany them. Well, that’s not the case with the unbelievable deal Dell’s offering right now for one of its laptops. In fact, it’s a $300 priced 15.6-inch Inspiron laptop powered by an 11th generation Intel Core i3 processor. Now that’s noteworthy! If you’re on a very tight budget, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000...
COMPUTERS
SPY

Stay Connected Everywhere and Anywhere With a Mobile Hotspot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The major appeal of WiFi is, of course, the wireless part. But considering the fact that WiFi has been around since the turn of the millennium, there are still some major problems that persist with WiFi. Despite being “wireless,” you’re still basically tethered to a specific location in a way that you aren’t with mobile data. That’s where a mobile hotspot comes in. A mobile hotspot is a device that allows you to set up your own WiFi and connect...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
SPY

Lock In the Lower Amazon Prime Rate Before It Goes Up for Good This Friday

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents When Will The Price Of Amazon Prime Change? How Can I Save Money Before The Price Of Amazon Prime Increases?  How Can Existing Members Save? What Does Amazon Prime Offer? Why Amazon Prime Is Still Worth It News of Amazon hiking the price of their Prime subscription hit the internet like wildfire, sending many into a frenzy, including us. However, a few options exist (including a secret hack) to help you lock in the current rate...
INTERNET
SPY

These Are the 19 Best Coffee Makers — From Drip to Cold Brew and Everything in Between

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re a coffee drinker, it is more than likely you aren’t fit for human interaction until you’ve had your first cup of the day. Or maybe that’s just us. Either way, coffee is the difference between functioning and not functioning for many people. But that doesn’t mean any cup of joe will do. To be sipping on the best brew to kickstart your day without having to head to your local coffee shop, you’re going to need the best...
FOOD & DRINKS
SPY

Act Fast: Lodge’s 5-Star Dutch Oven Is $53 Off Today via Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. One of our favorite cookware brands, Lodge, has discounted their top-rated dutch oven by over $50 ahead of President’s Day, bringing the already reasonable price of $133 down to just $80. This dutch oven has a 5-star rating on Amazon after more than 30,000 ratings, and it’s available in a bright, lively pumpkin orange color that’ll stand out on any stove. For a limited time, the Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven is up to 40% off, so this is...
SHOPPING
SPY

Top 14 Wednesday Amazon Deals: $22 California King Sheet Sets, $160 Robot Hard Floor Vacuum/Mop

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Happy Hump Day, deal-seekers! SPY’s top Amazon deals list for Wednesday, February 16 is a midweek bonanza. We found some great discounts on tech and self-care items, and the deals on KN95 face masks have never been better. Yesterday, we found and shared some fantastic finds for electronics, like this JALL Light Sunrise Alarm Clock for 15% off to get your mornings off to a gentle start, and deep discounts on Blink Smart Doorbells...
SHOPPING
SPY

iRobot Roomba j7+ Review: How Does This Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Compare To Its Predecessors?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Specifications Setup & installation Design Cleaning Performance Navigation Obstacle Avoidance Software Our Verdict What Are Some of the Alternatives? No one has been in the robot vacuum business longer than iRobot, the maker of the popular Roomba vacuums. Widely considered the pioneer in the space, its line of robotic vacuums has consistently evolved to keep up with the robot vacuums arms race. Its latest bot in the iRobot Roomba j7+ is another step forward. That’s because not only is it yet another self-emptying robot vacuum, but it’s also...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

How to Watch ‘The Batman’ When it Flies Into Theatres This March

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. After several pandemic-related release delays, a few production shutdowns in the wake of the coronavirus and several action-packed trailers promising big stunts, The Batman movie is finally here. It’s been one heck of a wait, especially since the Robert Pattinson-starring project has been in the works for years now. But finally, fans of the Dark Knight and his impressive array of crime-fighting tools can count down the days until The Batman is ready...
MOVIES
SPY

This Power Strip With Near Perfect Reviews Is 37% Off At Amazon Today

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Convenience is one of life’s greatest pleasures. That said, having small but essential home and office supplies like cord organizers, utensil holders and tape dispensers by your side help alleviate stress and keep you organized and focused while working.  One convenient must-have for someone working remotely or juggling several devices at a time is a heavy-duty surge protector power strip. These multitasking products allow you to plug in, recharge and stay connected while giving...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

15 Ingenious Amazon Products That Solve Everyday Problems for Under $25

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The ongoing search for products that make life easier and are budget-friendly can sometimes feel like a neverending money pit. Items that may help us save time and improve our finances, in the long run, can require a big investment upfront. But for every high price smart appliance and costly tech upgrade, there are plenty of inexpensive products that can just as easily become your new favorite gadget. By making daily tasks easier and less time-consuming, we are free to do more...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Stay in this Weekend with the Best Streaming Services with Free Trials

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. When you buy a car, you get to take it out for a test drive. So why shouldn’t streaming services offer free trials so you can take a free cruise through all of the movies, TV shows and documentaries you’re considering paying for on a daily, weekly or monthly basis? Okay, so one investment is a little larger than the other, but with so many streaming services out there right now, you want to make sure that you’re adding valuable...
TV SHOWS
SPY

These 15 Face Masks Are All 100% Made in America

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The world has been flooded by the production of face masks since the impact of COVID-19 became apparent, and it’s safe to say there’s no shortage of styles available. Sometimes when there are so many different styles and designs to choose from (from disposable face masks to the best face masks for running), making your selection can be difficult. However, one way to filter down your options is to focus on the best face masks made in the USA.  Supporting businesses...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SPY

Sick of Spotify? Amazon Prime Members Can Now Get Unlimited Music Streaming for $1 a Month

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The people of the world are getting their content from streaming services more than ever. In fact, the Conviva State of Streaming Q3 2021 report tells us that spending on streaming has risen 266% over the past three years. The digital media trends survey found that subscribers in the US have accounts with an average of four paid streaming video services and two paid music streaming services. All of that is to say, in...
MUSIC
SPY

The 19 Best Skincare Sets for Men Help You Save Face (And They Make for Great Gifts Too!)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you don’t know where to begin to take care of your skin, skincare sets for men or better-boxed gift sets can be a great place to start. Many brands in the face wash, cleanser, moisturizer, shaving and general skincare space package their best products into skincare gift sets, meaning you can get everything you need for tip-top skin in one purchase. Depending on what you’re trying to do — general skin upkeep, total skin...
SKIN CARE
SPY

SPY

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy