ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

8 in 10 admit reacting to headlines with bias before reading whole story

By Chris Melore, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uhEE2_0eK3agxv00

NEW YORK ( StudyFinds.org ) – Americans who are looking to tap into their inner humanitarian think that bias should have no place when giving others a helping hand. The survey of 2,005 adults reveals how conscious and unconscious biases may affect their behavior in all aspects of life, from the media they consume to the charities they support.

With that in mind, more than half (54%) note that they wish they had more exposure to information that could help them overcome biases.

For example, eight in 10 people confess they’ve reacted to an online article solely based on its headline. However, most respondents (89%) disagreed with their initial reaction after reading the entire story. Others admit their unconscious bias sets in when trying something different outside their comfort zone (62%) or walking into a store after judging its window display (60%).

Conscious versus unconscious bias

Conducted by OnePoll in partnership with Zakat Foundation of America , a U.S.-based humanitarian organization, the study also looked at how people view themselves compared to their peers. Nearly six in 10 of all respondents (57%) say they’re used to being the only person from their racial or ethnic background in a given room.

Eighty-nine percent of Asians or Pacific Islanders (117 respondents) echoed that sentiment the most, followed by 65 percent of Black or African Americans (396 respondents) and half of White respondents.

When asked if they’re familiar with other types of biases, most say they’re aware of gender bias (58%) and racism (51%). However, 40 percent admit they lack knowledge about religious prejudice. When selecting which charities to support, the Zakat Foundation of America points out that people can also act biased without realizing it, even when helping children in need.

“In our orphan sponsorship program, we noticed girls getting sponsored faster than boys, younger children faster than teenagers, and lighter-skinned children faster than darker-skinned children,” says Amna Mirza, Zakat Foundation’s chief marketing officer, in a statement.

How do people become more open-minded?

Interestingly, Black respondents are most likely to attribute their open-mindedness to having worked in different industries (61%), while White and Asian or Pacific Islanders believe it’s their experiences meeting new people (59%). Despite that, only one in four people think their core group of friends represents various races , ethnicities, and cultural backgrounds.

White respondents are almost twice as likely as Black respondents (21% vs. 13%) to report having “completely homogenous” friend groups. Meanwhile, a third of those surveyed admit that their workplace is “completely homogeneous,” making it the area least likely to exhibit diversity in most respondents’ lives.

The data further suggests that people consider several factors before supporting a charity . Nearly half of respondents (48%) say understanding an organization’s mission and having a closeness to where they live (40%) would most likely motivate them to donate to their cause.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Wrong-way DUI crash on Topeka highway sends 1 to hospital, sheriff says

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A wrong-way driver on a highway through Topeka caused a crash that sent a person to the hospital, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. Myisha Holford, 25, was driving west early Sunday morning in the opposite direction’s lanes on I-470 near the Southwest Gage Boulevard exit, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Fatal crash in Missouri leaves 2 dead

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo — This morning, at approximately 9:47 a.m. the Platte County Sheriff’s office was notified of a crash on 92 Highway near B Highway. The crash occured when a 2003 Chrysler Town and Country minivan was traveling westbound on 92 Highway when it left the shoulder of the road, overcorrected, crossed into the […]
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

Sen. Moran, KU professor explain what’s happening in Ukraine

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Russian President Vladimir Putin declared independence for two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine on Monday. It’s a move to support Moscow-backed rebel groups and further fuel tensions with Ukraine and western allies. “It appears that invasion is taking place, will soon take place, at least in part, the eastern part of Ukraine […]
TOPEKA, KS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene complains about being treated ‘as if I’m some kind of crazy person’

A QAnon-supporting Georgia congresswoman who once suggested California wildfires were caused by a Jewish-controlled space laser and expressed fears that a chilled tomato soup police force would be deployed against her by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now complaining that she is being treated as “crazy” by Democrats and the American press.“It bothers me so much — they treat me as if I'm some kind of crazy person, or like I have three horns coming out of my head,” Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said during a Sunday appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Infowars show. Ms Greene, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biases#Nine Percent#Unconscious Bias#Racism#Onepoll#Asians#Pacific Islanders#Black#African Americans#White
KSNT News

Sheriff: Avoid 5600 block of S.W. Burlingame Road

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking motorists to avoid the area near the 5600 block of S.W. Burlingame Road. Deputies are on location for a call of a vehicle crash involving a bicycle. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the warning at 1:51 p.m. The sheriff’s office is encouraging alternate routes […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Dog turning on stove caused Topeka fire, investigators say

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A dog turning on a stove burner Monday morning accidentally started a $1,000 fire in an apartment building, according to the Topeka Fire Department. Firefighters arrived around 9 a.m. to 509 SW 5 St. for a report of a structure fire. TFD said when they got there, they found smoke coming out […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
KSNT News

I-70 cleared after semi crash Tuesday morning

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-70 near the W. 1st Street exit in Topeka has brought traffic to a standstill. A KSNT reporter driving in the eastbound lanes reported the westbound lanes were not moving as of 8:15 Tuesday morning. Shawnee County dispatch told KSNT the call came in […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Deadly fire burns Kansas home to ground

MAYETTA (KSNT) – A person has died after an overnight fire in rural Mayetta, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. Multiple fire departments went around 8:24 a.m. to a home on fire at 10673 174th Rd. When they got there, the sheriff’s office said the home had already burnt to the ground. Investigators believe […]
MAYETTA, KS
KSNT News

Two officers hurt in Topeka car crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two Topeka police officers were injured in a crash in Oakland on Monday. According to a police report, at 5:50 p.m. Topeka police were responding to a domestic call in the Oakland area. They and were approaching Southeast 4th and Golden when a vehicle traveling westbound ran the stop sign and struck […]
TOPEKA, KS
The Conversation U.S.

In countries more biased against women, higher COVID-19 death rates for men might not tell an accurate story

Pandemics and recessions have the potential to exacerbate existing health inequalities between men and women. Many social factors can put women at a higher risk of infection during a pandemic. In almost all societies, women assume the role of primary caregiver when family members fall ill. They are also more likely to be front-line health care workers.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
KSNT News

4,000 hydrocodone pills stolen from Emporia pharmacy

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Police said thieves were in and out of an Emporia pharmacy within minutes Saturday after stealing 4,000 hydrocodone pills. Public Information Officer Ray Mattas told KSNT the Emporia Police Department was alerted to a break-in at Haag Pharmacy, 1400 W 12th Ave, within minutes and responded within two to three minutes. However, […]
EMPORIA, KS
MSNBC

Misinformation problem dogs Cruz, this time on Canadian protest

It was nearly a year ago when The New York Times profiled Sen. Ron Johnson, describing the Wisconsin Republican as his party’s most brazen “purveyor of misinformation on serious issues.”. It’s hard not to wonder whether Sen. Ted Cruz saw the phrasing as some kind of challenge, effectively...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KSNT News

Driver in hit-and-run identified as Alma man

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities have identified the person they believe was driving the vehicle that hit a bicyclist on Monday and then fled the scene. The Shawnee County Sheriff arrested James R. Cunningham, 50, of Alma at his home and charged him with failure to stop at an accident resulting in great bodily harm and […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Police: Man, woman shot dead, child wounded in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City said a man and woman were shot dead and a young child was critically wounded overnight inside a vehicle in Kansas City. Police said officers were called just before 1 a.m. Monday to an intersection between the Santa Fe and Oak Park West neighborhoods for reports […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

KSNT News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy