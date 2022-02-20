Update: State trooper fatally shoots man in Walpole, NH after domestic violence call

(vmargineanu/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

WALPOLE, N.H. — An adult male is dead following a shooting that happened Saturday night in Walpole, New Hampshire, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella.

Just before 11:30 p.m. officers responded to reports of a domestic violence incident on Country Road, authorities told Boston 25 News. When State Police arrived on the scene a resident from the home met troopers outside while a second resident of the home remained inside the home. An encounter ensued with a resident inside the home where one trooper discharged his weapon, Formella said.

Christopher Tkal, age 57, the sole resident inside the home, died at the scene. A loaded rifle was found underneath Tkal’s body.

The Deputy Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy Sunday afternoon and determined that Tkal’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was a homicide.

No officers reported any injuries, and there is no threat to the public, police say.

According to the AG’s office, the name of the Trooper involved in the incident is being withheld pending the conclusion of a formal interview. The initial responding troopers did not have body or cruiser cameras.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain actively under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

