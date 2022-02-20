ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

6 Leg Strengthening Exercises for Seniors

By Inigo Alexander
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Physios and experts tell Newsweek about the best leg strengthening exercises for seniors, so they can remain strong and active at 60 and...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Beacon Newspapers

To lose weight, never do this after 5 p.m.

Don’t worry, we aren’t going to tell you to stop eating after 5 p.m. However, you might be doing some things from early evening until you hit the hay that are preventing you from seeing the scale move. While a small, sustainable calorie deficit is needed for weight...
DIETS
TODAY.com

I hold weight in my midsection. Can I spot reduce belly fat?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strengthening Exercises#Leg Raise#Leg Muscles#Lower Body#Pure Sports Medicine#Excellence Physiotherapy
shefinds

4 Metabolism-Supporting Foods You Should Have Every Morning To Lose Weight By March, According To A Doctor

Dr. Amy Lee, is a board certified doctor in internal medicine, medical nutrition and obesity medicine and partner of Nucific:. As a weight loss specialist, I am all about using my knowledge in nutrition science to optimize my health. I am also a true believer in practicing what I preach to my patients because I have the benefit of learning this information through my years of training.
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicineNet.com

What Causes a Big Stomach in Females? 7 Causes

For many women, gaining fat in the stomach area occurs with age. As you get older, your metabolism slows down and doesn’t burn as many calories. Menopause can also cause insulin resistance and lead to excess belly fat that is hard to lose with just diet and exercise alone.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The Surprising Drink No One Over 50 Should Be Having Because It Causes Eye Bags And Circles

Dark circles can be caused be a variety of factors— from natural aging to hereditary reasons to a diet lacking essential nutrients. If you have eye bags that feel noticeable and you’re wondering if you’re drinking anything that might be making them worse, we spoke with dermatologists who pointed out one type of drink you might want to consume less for the sake of your dark circles.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
LIVESTRONG.com

This Is the Best Temperature for a Good Night's Sleep

If you've ever spent the night tossing and turning in a too-warm bedroom (or shivering in a frigid one), you know that temperature plays a pretty important role in getting a good night's sleep. After all, one of the first pieces of advice sleep experts typically recommend is to keep your room dark, quiet and ​cool.​
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The Most Flattering Haircut For Women Over 40

Finding the perfect haircut to flatter your features is one of the most important steps you can take against aging, and while some chops can highlight fine lines and wrinkles, there are others which naturally inject some youth into your appearance. We know that a good haircut will provide movement and texture, keeping your strands from falling limply around your face, but what exactly is the most flattering style to try as you grow older? To get an answer once and for all, we spoke with Rod Galvao, hairstylist at Gem House as he explains the universally flattering chop that can help turn back the years and draw attention to your best features at any age.
HAIR CARE
thefreshtoast.com

People Who Drink This May Have A Lower Risk Of COVID-19 Infection

A new study found that people who consumed this drink had a slight protection against COVID-19 infection. Sadly, drinking alcohol is rarely associated with health benefits. One study, however, found that consuming red wine could provide certain protections against COVID-19. The study, published on the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, examined...
DRINKS
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating Over 40 Because It Causes Abdominal Fat

While many of us lived on processed foods like Top Ramen and other dehydrated pasta meals during our college years and early twenties, health experts warn that these easy foods should be avoided due to their high-sodium, inflammation-causing contents. These factors, as well as others, can lead to bloating and stomach fat. Ah, to be back in our twenties again would be so sweet!
NUTRITION
Chuckles Freely

The Cure for Alzheimer’s Might Be Sitting on the Shelf

The FDA approved the medicationsgemfibrozilandretinoic aciddecades ago for other uses, but now scientists believe they can reverse Alzheimer’s disease. Globally, some 50 million people suffer from Alzheimer’s, a degenerative brain disease characterized by memory loss, poor judgement, disorientation, among many other symptoms. For those that suffer from it and their families, the onset of Alzheimer’s can radically alter their lives, leaving many in need of serious care and counseling. Canadian author Joey Comeau said that “Alzheimer’s disease is death before death, and I’m terrified of it.”
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
805K+
Followers
83K+
Post
756M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy