Most Anticipated Sequences in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

By Sean Stillman
cinelinx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a ridiculous amount of Star Wars to choose from, these are the levels/sequences we can’t wait to play in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is right around the corner, the quirky video game adaptation of the beloved franchise will bring 40 years of...

www.cinelinx.com

thebrag.com

Star Wars confirms location of Luke Skywalker’s Jedi Temple

The official Star Wars website just confirmed Luke and Grogu are on the same planet that is shown in the Sequel Trilogy. StarWars.com confirmed on their site the planet Luke Skywalker is training Grogu on in The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6 is the same one shown in scenes from the Sequel Trilogy.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Why Luke Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano's Scene in Book of Boba Fett Is Such an Epic Star Wars Moment

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is set to air its finale episode on Wednesday, bringing one of the most talked-about chapters of Star Wars storytelling to a close. The Disney+ exclusive series has been a cause for debate among many within the Star Wars fandom, both for its unconventional approach to its titular character's story, and for its various cameos and Easter eggs to the larger franchise. The series' sixth episode, "From The Desert Comes a Stranger", proved to bring that latter category in spades, almost entirely detouring away from Boba Fett (Temura Morrison) to weave in the stories of other Star Wars characters. Along the way, fans got to witness an interaction from two characters that they might not have ever expected to see — the scene between Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson).
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars Throne Room LEGO Set From The Book of Boba Fett Is Dropping Soon

Last week, Hasbro launched a playset of Boba Fett's Throne Room in their Vintage Collection lineup for a whopping $230. Many fans balked at the price, but it appears that an alternative is on the way from LEGO. Thanks to a leak from Amazon Germany, we know that the 75326 Boba Fett's Throne Room LEGO set is on the way with 732 pieces, 7 minifigures, and a price in the $100 range.
MOVIES
Space.com

Lego Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser review

Fans of The Mandalorian should absolutely pick up the Lego Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser. It's a brilliant kit to build, and it comes packed with features that make it a great toy for younger fans, while still looking great as a display piece for adults. We just wish it had a display stand.
SHOPPING
Collider

‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ Behind-the-Scenes Video Reveals Refined Combat Mechanics and New Easter Egg Modes

Warner Bros. Games has released a behind-the-scenes look at their highly anticipated upcoming LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga video game. The sneak peek video shows interview clips with the team behind the magic of the game and details how they plan to make this LEGO Star Wars edition the best one yet. The game is due for release on April 5th.
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Daisy Ridley Fans Believe Rey Skywalker Had a Perfect Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Arc

There's no denying that Rey has become one of the most polarizing figures in Star Wars lore and as Disney's sequel trilogy progressed, the fans' resentment of the character seemingly grew exponentially. The discourse would only get more complicated after she adopted the "Skywalker" name in Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker even though the film revealed her to be a descendant of Emperor Sheev Palpatine.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Concept Art Shows Off Alternate Death for Leia Organa

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has some newly unearthed concept art that reveals a very different death scene for Leia. Concept artist Phil Saunders posted the artwork of Carrie Fisher's character in a bed on the Tantive IV. In a movie wrapped up in legacy, it makes a lot of sense for J.J. Abrams and co-writer Chris Terrio to try and bring her journey full circle. For those who don't know, Leia Organa made her Star Wars debut on Tantive IV, which was the first starship to appear in the entire franchise. Back in A New Hope, that message would have led to this ending, tying a nice bow on everything she had accomplished. But, in the end, the decision was made to have more of the characters she influenced around instead. The scene on Ajan Kloss did move the audience in its own way. However, it's still fun to see Saunders' work and wonder what could have been. Check it out for yourself right here.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

The Mandalorian's new ride gets bricked with the latest Star Wars Lego sets

Two new Star Wars Lego sets based on The Book of Boba Fett are on the way, and they feature the Mandalorian's new starfighter to go with Boba Fett's Throne Room. Now that the show's numerous cameos are out in the open, Lego has lifted the curtain on spoilerific Star Wars Lego sets inspired by the latest season. The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter leads the charge with a bricky replica of the bounty hunter's Naboo spaceship, and it features the Mando himself (holding the Darksaber, no less) to go with a certain Baby Yoda. Tatooine mechanic Peli Motto and a BD droid from the Jedi: Fallen Order video game are also included. You can pre-order the set for $59.99 at Amazon or direct from the Lego store.
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

The LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Microfighter Is On Sale for $6.39

If you're a Star Wars fan with around $7 burning a hole in your pocket, head on over to Amazon to pick up the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Microfighter (75295) set, which is on sale for only $6.39 after a 20% off deal and bonus $1.60 coupon. The set includes 101 pieces, 2 stud shooters, and a Han Solo Minifigure that fits in the cockpit. When it sells out on Amazon, you can also find the set here at Walmart for $7.99.
SHOPPING
TechRadar

These are the 10 biggest movies on Netflix right now

In no small part thanks to the success of Squid Game, Netflix announced in November 2021 that it would be publishing a weekly list detailing its most popular movies over a seven-day period. Ranking titles based on weekly hours viewed – i.e. the total number of hours subscribers around the...
TV SHOWS
CNET

The Brilliant Sci-Fi Gem Waiting to Be Watched on Prime Video

Love watching twisted psychological thrillers that have you reading Reddit theories about their endings? I have a request. Please stop endlessly scrolling on whatever streaming service you've been staring at, pop onto Prime Video and watch 2013's low-budget sci-fi flick Coherence ASAP -- it's free for subscribers, right now. I know. I just watched it… for the fourth time.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

