ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Bloomington part of coin-op soda pop history

Pantagraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHero of Alexandria, a first-century Hellenized Egyptian scientist and engineer, is credited as the originator of the vending machine. In perhaps one of the first examples of automation replacing human labor, the machine dispensed holy water at temples, freeing the priests to attend to other matters. When a patron dropped a...

pantagraph.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Pantagraph

Mars factory closing is a sour note for Chicago

CHICAGO - The impending demise of the Mars chocolate factory is a bittersweet reminder of a forgotten chapter in Chicago history. Built on the Far West Side by the candy magnet Frank Mars, the structure’s Spanish Renaissance architecture belies its purpose. “A casual passerby who didn’t know what it was probably would think it a fashionable club or some important institution — never a factory,” a Tribune reporter noted in 1953.
CHICAGO, IL
Pantagraph

What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programming. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details. Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Feb....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Fast Company

Why the future of soda is blue

The vivid blue color of a new brand of Dutch soda doesn’t come from food coloring: The startup making the product, called Ful, makes the drink with spirulina, a blue-green algae that gives the soda more of a nutritional punch than the standard carbonated beverage. The company wants to use the product to make algae a more popular ingredient in order to help shrink the carbon footprint of the food system.
FOOD & DRINKS
Pantagraph

Central Illinois home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Browse Central Illinois homes over 4,000 square feet in size. Breathtaking 40-Acre Country Estate includes a Gorgeous Custom Home, Horse Facilities, and a Fully Finished Outbuilding. Amazing, secluded retreat property with ~35 acres of trees that offers a multitude of recreational & outdoor activities ... quiet walks with nature, bird watching, 4-wheeling, trail riding, deer or turkey hunting, and more! Beautiful details galore in the 9000+ square foot brick & stone home with 6 bedrooms (or use one as a home office), 4-1/2 baths, and finished lower level with walkout. High ceilings and very open plan. Custom throughout! Relax and enjoy the spectacular views of nature & abundant wildlife from the sprawling porch that spans across the entire front of the house into a built-in gazebo that wraps around to a deck along the entire back - or through the more than 60 Anderson windows & doors (all with custom shades) - or from the 2 upstairs balconies! Stunning entryway, with a unique chandelier and an Amish-built circle staircase leading up to a bridge/balcony that overlooks the family room, great room, and kitchen. Exquisite floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace (either gas or woodburning) in the great room. Kitchen with Cambria counters, dining table with matching Cambria top, Amish-built hickory cabinets with soft close doors & slider drawers, beautiful and durable hardwood flooring through to dining room and into a large walk-in pantry. Huge master bedroom with private balcony. Luxurious master bath with Jacuzzi tub, custom shower with 3 extra wall jets, rain shower overhead, & a handheld sprayer, also a walk-in closet, 2 sink areas separated by a sitting area, tons of cabinets, and heated toilet seat (heated seats also in jack-n-jill bath & main floor powder room)! All upstairs bedrooms have walk-in closets! Custom paintings by local artist in foyer, dining room, great room, and a bedroom! Lower level is finished with a complete 2nd kitchen area, a 2nd floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace (either gas or woodburning), and a 2nd huge potential laundry area with extra storage, cabinets, counter, and sink. (Stairs to lower level are wide enough to fit a chair lift, if ever necessary.) Lower level also has private finished walkout and private stairway exit to garage. Perfect for in-laws, adult children, or guests! Giant bonus room above garage with 4 large dormers - ideal for recreation room, workout facilities, or additional storage. Amish-built 6-panel oak doors & trim throughout. Attached insulated 4-car garage, each bay with an 8x10 overhead door. In-ground fiberglass 10,000-gallon pool with heater, sand filter, & salt chlorine generator. Professionally landscaped around house, with brick pavers on pool deck, walkways, and in front of garage. An Entertainer's Delight for sure! Horse Lovers - this is your Dream Property! Horse Barn (40x64) with 6 horse stalls - each with a drain and 5 with exit doors. Horse Barn also includes a lounge, tack room, insulated main floor, and upstairs haymow with a chute and loading elevator. Riding Arena building (60x120) attaches to the horse barn through an indoor, enclosed insulated hallway/horse wash bay. PVC fencing for pasture is included but not installed. Small Business Owners, Hobbyists, or Do-It-Yourselfers will be in Paradise! Fully finished huge Outbuilding (60x120) includes Shop/Storage building with cement floors and a 14' overhead door. Front half is an insulated 60x60 Shop with heat & A/C, built-in car/truck hoist, drain, loft for more storage, and an enclosed office area. Back half is 60x60 cold storage (also with a loft) that separates from the shop area with both an entry door and a 14' internal overhead door. For added peace of mind, a commercial-size propane generator powers all buildings when there is a loss of power. Commercial grade well services entire complex. Geothermal heating & cooling - 2 separate units with 6 zones total. 2x6 construction. ADT security system. Close to Moraine View State Park and less than 30 Minutes to Bloomington/Normal.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomington, IL
Business
Bloomington, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
City
Bloomington, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Bloomington, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Business
Pantagraph

Miller Park Zoo seeks volunteers

BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington, is seeking volunteers to help with special events or as an ongoing position to help with animal care. The zoo will have two informational sessions with no obligations. The first session will be Thursday, March 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. The second session will be Sunday, March 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. Both sessions are identical and will go over all of the opportunities available.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
The Voice

Inspiring youth part of Aurora Black History Month

Aurora continued its ‘Aurora In Black’ month-long series of events for Black History Month by sending Aurora city government employees into schools to inspire youth. The “Changing the Narrative” mentoring session brought together black male young professionals who work at Aurora City Hall and black male high school students for a candid discussion about race, relationships, and personal responsibility.
AURORA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy