Country music star Trace Adkins took a moment out of his busy day to honor a veteran on Sunday at the Daytona 500 at the NASCAR event. Adkins noticed a gentleman in a wheelchair who came up to say hello. Then, the country music singer, who was performing the National Anthem ahead of Sunday’s big NASCAR race, stopped. He had a Sharpie or pen nearby and gave this man who served his country proudly an autograph. Let’s take a look at what Adkins sent out on his Twitter account from Daytona Beach, Fla.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO