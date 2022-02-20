ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Queen Elizabeth's COVID-19 Diagnosis

By Noha Abuhadra
 3 days ago

As we reach the two year marker of COVID-19, most people have hit their wall and long-surpassed pandemic fatigue. While some still actively fear the spread of the virus, many have decided to move on with their lives and in the hope of life going back to normal, as reported by The Guardian . But the virus still continues to spread and its most recent shocking host has been Queen Elizabeth II.

COVID-19 prevention and safety measures in the United Kingdom have certainly lightened up over the past few months, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently ending self-isolation rules as reported by The Daily Mail . However, as BBC announced the queen testing positive for the virus will likely stir up some concern, mainly for the monarch herself, but also as a reminder that the pandemic is ongoing and no one is immune. This is not the first time the royal family has encountered the virus. In 2020 both Prince Charles and The Duchess of Cornwall Camilla tested positive for COVID-19.

The Queen Is Triple Vaccinated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xzKa1_0eK3XmIE00

BBC broke the news on February 20, 2022 that Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19. The Royal family reported to BBC that the Queen has, "mild cold-like symptoms ," and will continue to perform some of her minor duties at Windsor Castle. The news comes shortly after Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla tested positive , while Prince Charles already previously tested positive in 2020. The Queen reportedly spent time with Prince Charles and Camilla on February 8, 2022 during an investiture at Windsor Castle, according to The Times . It was only recently that the Queen began to resume her public engagements after she was put on a doctor ordered rest 3 months ago, her first appearance since the rest was on February 5, 2022 for the eve of her jubilee , as reported by The New York Post .

At 95-years old it's good to hear that the Queen is only suffering mild symptoms. This could be due to the fact that she is reportedly triple vaccinated including the COVID-19 booster shot , as are Charles and Camilla. According to BBC, the palace revealed that, "She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth Confirmed Who She’d Like to Be Queen of England In a Shocking Public Statement

Queen Elizabeth II has remained low-key the past few months, but before her big day, she decided to drop a bombshell that answered everyone’s main question. On the eve of her Accession Day, where she’ll start to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June which marks her 70th year as a British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth shocked everyone when she finally confirmed she would like Duchess Camilla to be the next Queen once her son takes the throne, per People.
U.K.
epicstream.com

Prince William Fury: Kate Middleton's Husband 'Sick' Of Prince Charles For Pushing 'Queen Camilla'? Duke Publicly Reacts To Queen Elizabeth's Wishes For Cornwall Couple

Prince William reportedly got "sick" of Prince Charles' royal advocacy. Prince William is one of the busiest members of the royal family as he usually represents the palace whenever Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles fail to do so. Aside from being the admirable husband of Kate Middleton, the Duke of Cambridge is also known as second in the line of succession to the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Fury: Her Majesty Warned Prince William And Harry After Prince Charles And Princess Anne Did This? Monarch's 'Queen Camilla' Speech Reportedly Still Dividing The Public

Queen Elizabeth reportedly issued a warning to Prince William and Prince Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly became the mother figure to both Prince William and Prince Harry following the untimely death of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997. Her Majesty was said to be training William as he would soon become the king while she maintains a close and loving relationship with Harry.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Boris Johnson
epicstream.com

Princess Diana Fans Shock: Royal Watchers Notice Strange Detail In Photos With Prince Charles From Engagement To Welcoming Sons Prince William, Harry

Prince Charles appears taller than Princess Diana in their photos when they have the same height. Princess Diana and Prince Charles have several photos over the years. However, some fans are baffled because they noticed a strange detail in their pictures over the years, from their engagement to the time they welcomed their sons Prince William and Prince Harry.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Princess Diana had some surprising views on Camilla Parker Bowles being queen one day

It's been a busy week for the Queen, who celebrated her landmark 70th year on the throne on Sunday. To mark the special occasion, Her Majesty shared a portrait (which included a sweet nod to her late husband, Prince Philip) as well as a poignant message to her loyal fans. But, one element of her statement – the Queen's request for Camilla Parker Bowles to become Queen Consort when Prince Charles takes the throne – came as a surprise to royalists.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Trying To Regulate Prince George’s Screen Time, and it’s Totally Relatable

You might think you have little in common with the royals, but based on Prince William’s latest admission about Prince George, it’s clear that royal parents are just like the rest of us. During a recent visit to the London headquarters of BAFTA (the British Academy of Film and Television Arts), William admitted it’s getting tougher for he and wife Kate Middleton to limit screen time among the couple’s three children, especially with their eldest son, Prince George, who fancies himself a mini gamer already.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Heartbreak: Prince Charles' Sister Regrets Her Treatment To Princess Diana? Royal Reportedly Had A Hard Time Moving On After Sister-In-Law's Death

Princess Anne reportedly regrets not cherishing Princess Diana. Queen Elizabeth's only daughter Princess Anne has become the epitome of a well-rounded royal. As the eldest child of the British Royal household, Princess Anne learned to be stern in her early years. History has shown that Princess Anne and then sister-in-law, the late Princess Diana, were not best friends. The two were never close with one another, and insiders shared that Princess Anne made no effort to befriend the young royal.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Sarah Ferguson’s Ex-Husband Obsessed With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? Duke Of York Allegedly Wants To Visit Sussexes In Los Angeles

Prince Andrew allegedly wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's support amid his sexual abuse case. Prince Andrew could be heading for a trial amid his sexual abuse case. In his statement, he also said that he wants the case to head to court so that he could defend himself against Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s allegations. Even though he’s now considered a private citizen, it’s highly likely for Prince Andrew to be in need of the royal family’s support during this difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
