ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Olympic snow-maker says Beijing's artificial snow is not to blame for this year's ski and snowboard crashes

By Hannah Towey
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38AWJ6_0eK3QF2U00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46dFDS_0eK3QF2U00
Nina O'Brien of Team United States crashes during the Women's Giant Slalom second run on day three of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

  • This year's Winter Olympics used artificial snow machines built by the company TechnoAlpin.
  • After several athletes crashed during their events, many wondered if the man-made snow was to blame.
  • Beijing's head snow maker told Bloomberg the incidents were likely a result of lack of traditional test runs due to the pandemic.

TechnoAlpin, the company that manufactures the artificial snow-making machines used at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, told Bloomberg that fake snow is not the reason several alpine athletes crashed during their events this year.

While many were quick to blame the faux snow for Olympic injuries, TechnoAlpin's Asia Manager Michael Mayr instead pointed to the lack of test runs available to athletes compared to previous years. Due to the pandemic, most Olympians were not allowed to travel to Beijing prior to the Olympics to assess the exact conditions of the courses.

"Normally, there are two years of test events where the athletes can ski and snowboard down in order to learn about the course ahead of time," Mayr told Bloomberg.

According to Mayr, approximately 95% of International Ski Federation events use man-made snow, which is becoming increasingly vital to winter sports as climate change alters precipitation levels. Mayr told Bloomberg the quality of artificial snow can vary by location, adding that Beijing's Yanqing mountains can be "very, very compact" due to the area's dry, cold conditions.

Team USA's Nina O'Brien, a 24-year-old slalom skier, broke her leg during the women's giant slalom event on February 7. Japanese snowboarder Rina Yoshika, who was able to train on the Beijing course, injured her spine and underwent surgery after she crashed during a practice run.

Still, the Olympians have differing opinions on the artificial snow, CBS Sports reported. America's two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin told Sports Illustrated the conditions were "incredible," despite falling twice and failing to qualify for the slalom and giant slalom events.

Several top athletes and coaches told Canada's largest newspaper that courses using artificial snow are icier than natural snow, which can cause harder and more dangerous falls.

Mayr previously said artificial snow is the "perfect snow for athletes," in an interview with Time Magazine , explaining that the automated machinery allows for conditions customized specifically for individual events.

"For the alpine venues, we need very icy snow ... on the freestyle venues, we need a little bit softer snow. We thus can set the quality for all of that," he said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

On the Shocking Finale of the Figure Skating Competitions in Beijing

The area where figure skaters and their coaches wait for the scores is called the kiss-and-cry, but the overwhelming image from these Olympic Games was of crying. Of Kamila Valieva, permitted to skate in the women’s event despite her positive drug test, dropping from first to fourth place after a free skate in which she fell twice, sobbing while her coach, Eteri Tutberidze, berated her for the jumps she had missed. Of her teammate Alexandra Trusova, the silver medalist, screaming on live TV feed that she was the only one who didn’t have a gold medal. Of Japanese bronze medalist Kaori Sakamoto, sobbing in what looked like a mixture of joy, sympathy, and tension. And the sad sight of gold medalist Anna Shcherbakova, Tutberidze’s third ROC skater, forlorn and uncongratulated while her coach dealt with Valieva and Trusova.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikaela Shiffrin
CBS Sports

Where is the next Olympics? Explaining where the Summer and Winter Games will be held through 2032

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics have concluded. So naturally, it is time to start looking at what countries and cities will host the next winter and summer Olympics. The most recent winter and summer Games took place closer in time than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 Tokyo summer Olympics actually occurred in 2021, leaving just a few months between those Games and the Winter Olympics that just took place in Beijing.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Winter Olympics#Ski#Snowboard#Team United States#Bloomberg#Olympians#Team Usa#Japanese
TIME

China's Support for Russian Aggression Toward Ukraine Confirms the West's Worst Fears

In January, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a note to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to celebrate three decades of diplomatic ties. Ukraine is, after all, a key member of Xi’s signature Belt and Road Initiative —a $1 trillion repaving of the fabled Silk Road—with whom China enjoyed over $15 billion of bilateral trade in 2020. “I attach great importance to the development of the China-Ukraine strategic partnership,” Xi said, hailing a “deepening political mutual trust, fruitful cooperation in various fields and even closer people-to-people and cultural exchanges.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Sports
americanmilitarynews.com

North Koreans in Russia ordered to work in groups so they can’t escape

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korean construction workers in Russia are being prohibited by their government back home from taking on small-scale side jobs, a policy change designed to prevent them from escaping, sources in Russia told RFA. An estimated...
WORLD
Reuters

Beijing sanctions Lockheed, Raytheon again over Taiwan arms sales

BEIJING (Reuters) -China has placed Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Technologies Corp under sanctions over arms sales to Taiwan, the government said on Monday, at least the third time it has announced punishments against the U.S. companies. The sanctions are countermeasures against the two companies over a $100-million Feb. 7...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

US F-16s spotted carrying live missiles over eastern Europe: Report

A pair of F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets took off from Aviano Air Base in Italy on Saturday and were spotted carrying what is believed to be armed air-to-air missiles as they flew over eastern Europe. The Aviationist first reported on the likely-armed flight, after aviation photographer Claudio Tramontin took...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Taiwan to change law to prevent ‘economic espionage’ by China

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The democratic island of Taiwan on Thursday laid out plans to defend its semiconductor industry from “economic espionage,” boosting penalties for anyone leaking its cutting-edge technologies to China or other hostile countries. Taiwan currently...
CHINA
Washington Post

Want a Winter Olympic medal? Pick a very chilly niche.

The Summer Olympics are like a cruise ship buffet, with so many sports options — 33 last summer in Tokyo — that even a tiny country can find a niche to dominate. The Winter Olympics, on the other hand, are like a fine-dining restaurant, with a much smaller menu of pricey specialties. Only 15 sports were contested this month in Beijing.
SPORTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

400K+
Followers
25K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy