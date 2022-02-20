Fatal crash closes Northbound I-880
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) – The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal traffic collision has closed northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland early Sunday morning.
CHP officers and Oakland Fire Department crews responded to reports just after 12:30 a.m. of a body in the right lane of the highway and of an overturned vehicle south of the 7th Street off-ramp.
The CHP issued a SigAlert at 12:53 a.m. closing all northbound lanes and diverted traffic off the highway at the exit to Interstate Highway 980.Multiple San Jose residents evacuate due to fire
It was reopened as of 8 a.m. No further details were available.
