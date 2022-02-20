ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Dog tries to save fisherman who plunged through ice into Utah lake, officials say

By Don Sweeney
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 52-year-old man died after plunging through the ice into a reservoir near Vernal, Utah, while fishing, Utah sheriff’s officials reported. Travis Hanchett of Vernal fell...

Related
TheDailyBeast

16-Year-Old Hero Helps Save 3 Kids Who Fell Through Ice

Three children who fell through the ice on a frozen pond in Collingdale, Pennsylvania, are alive thanks to the bravery of a 16-year-old boy. Anthony Alexander was riding his bike when he spotted the trio in the frigid water and stopped to call police before trying to save them himself. “It seemed like they were just accepting their fate,” he told NBC Philadelphia. “So I jumped in and grabbed a stick and pulled one little kid out and the other girl was close enough for me to reach her, so I pulled her in too.” Police racing to the scene got into a crash, but an officer arrived in time to help everyone out.
People

Ohio Deputy Rescues Dog and Woman from Frozen Pond After Owner Falls Through Ice While Saving Pet

A Butler Country Sheriff's Office deputy had to interrupt a rescue effort with his own life-saving mission. According to the Ohio sheriff's office, on Feb. 6, Deputy Evan Depew was on a "routine patrol" through Liberty Township when he received a call about a woman and her dog caught in the frigid waters of a frozen pond. Thankfully, Depew is a trained member of Emergency Response Services and has experience with risky rescues like what was required to save the pet parent and her dog.
State
Utah State
The Independent

Logan Mwangi: Five-year-old dumped in river ‘like fly-tipped rubbish’ with 56 injuries, murder trial told

A five-year-old boy was murdered by his mother, step-father and a teenager before his body was dumped in a river “like fly-tipped rubbish”, a court has heard.Logan Mwangi, described in court as a “cheerful” and “kind” child, suffered 56 “catastrophic” to his head, face, torso, arms and legs before his death last summer, a jury at Cardiff Crown Court was told.His body was found dressed in mismatched pyjamas in the River Ogmore, near his home village of Sarn, South Wales, on 31 July 2021.Prosecutor Caroline Rees QC said the young boy’s injuries were from “blunt force trauma”, with experts saying...
Bring Me The News

Truck falls through the ice on Lake Pepin

Officials in Goodhue County are urging people to be careful on frozen lakes after a truck went through the ice on Lake Pepin Saturday morning. According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, the truck went through the ice near Methodist Beach at around 10:50 a.m. Deputies already near the...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
The Independent

Salvador Macías: Teenager stolen 16 years ago by woman dressed as nurse in Mexican hospital returned to his parents

A teenager who was kidnapped 16 years ago from the hospital he was born in has been reunited with his parents.Salvador Macías was taken from a hospital in Mexico by a woman disguised as a nurse, and was discovered in the home of two people he believed to be his real parents during a police raid on the family’s property.He was later reunited with his biological parents, who had last seen their firstborn son just hours after his birth, before the kidnapping.“They told me and that indeed it is my son,” his biological mother Rosalía López Martínez told Mexican TV...
The Independent

Sophie Burns: Body of ‘beautiful and talented’ woman, 28, found after disappearance last year

Police confirmed on Tuesday that a body found in Cumbria is that of Sophie Burns, the 28-year-old who has been missing for 10 weeks.Sophie was last seen on 12 December in the Dalton Crescent area of Carlisle. Her body was found on Monday in Burgh-by-Sands at around 3pmPaying tribute to her daughter, Sophie’s mum Pauline told local online newspaper Cumbria Live: “We will always miss our beautiful and talented daughter.“No one will ever replace the emptiness in our lives.”In a Facebook post, Sophie’s partner Lucy added she wished Sophie “could have seen all the love and support” she has received...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California man dies after crashing at high speed into police department parking lot

A 27-year-old man died Thursday night after his car crashed into the Tracy Police Department Parking lot, hitting three police vehicles and landing on top of a fourth. The Tracy resident, who police have not identified, was driving a Pontiac G6 westbound on East 11th Street at about 9:45 p.m. when for unknown reasons the car veered off the left side of the road.
WRAL

Video shows Missouri firefighters save two boys from ice lake

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Video shows Missouri firefighters save two boys from ice lake. A group of Missouri firefighters happened to be in the right place at the right...
