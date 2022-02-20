ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump's Truth Social app to roll out on Apple App Store this week -Nunes

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s new social media venture, Truth Social, will launch on Apple’s App Store this week, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) Chief Executive Devin Nunes said on Sunday.

“This week we will begin to roll out on the Apple App Store,” Nunes, a former Republican U.S. Representative, said in an appearance on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.”

“Our goal is, I think we’re going to hit it, I think by the by the end of March we’re going to be fully operational with at least within the United States,” he said.

Reuters reported exclusively on Saturday that the app would launch in the Apple App Store on Feb. 21. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Diane Craft)

