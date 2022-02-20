Griffins earn their first postseason victory

Father McGivney's Darren Luchetti scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 70-47 win over Valmeyer on Saturday in Valmeyer. (Matt Kamp)

VALMEYER – Father McGivney’s win over Valmeyer on Saturday in a Class 1A Gibault Regional quarterfinal game accomplished a pair of program firsts.

It was the first postseason victory in program history. It also guaranteed the Griffins will finish with a .500 or above record for the first.

Darren Luchetti scored 16 points and Jackson Rodgers added 14 points to lead Father McGivney to the 70-47 win over Valmeyer on Saturday.

The fifth-seeded Griffins (16-15) will play at the regional host and third-seeded Gibault (20-9) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Waterloo. Gibault won 64-24 over Lebanon to advance.

Valmeyer ends its season at 3-22.

The Griffins led the Pirates after each quarter, including 18-7 after the first, 37-14 at halftime and 53-30 after the third.

Luchetti scored his 16 points on 6 of 11 shooting. He tied Evan Schrage and Gabe Smith for the team lead with eight rebounds.

Rodgers was 6 of 15 shooting from the floor with four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Smith added nine points and eight rebounds, while Braden Reichmann had nine points and Jacob Huber and Schrage each had six points.

FMCHS made 25 of 76 shots (32.9 percent) from the floor, including 9 of 29 from 3-point range.

The Griffins will now set their sights on a second straight postseason victory.

Earlier this season, Gibault defeated Father McGivney 58-27 on Dec. 18 in Waterloo.