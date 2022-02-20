ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valmeyer, IL

Griffins earn their first postseason victory

By Matt Kamp
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CuRya_0eK3OIKZ00
Father McGivney's Darren Luchetti scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 70-47 win over Valmeyer on Saturday in Valmeyer. (Matt Kamp)

VALMEYER – Father McGivney’s win over Valmeyer on Saturday in a Class 1A Gibault Regional quarterfinal game accomplished a pair of program firsts.

It was the first postseason victory in program history. It also guaranteed the Griffins will finish with a .500 or above record for the first.

Darren Luchetti scored 16 points and Jackson Rodgers added 14 points to lead Father McGivney to the 70-47 win over Valmeyer on Saturday.

The fifth-seeded Griffins (16-15) will play at the regional host and third-seeded Gibault (20-9) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Waterloo. Gibault won 64-24 over Lebanon to advance.

Valmeyer ends its season at 3-22.

The Griffins led the Pirates after each quarter, including 18-7 after the first, 37-14 at halftime and 53-30 after the third.

Luchetti scored his 16 points on 6 of 11 shooting. He tied Evan Schrage and Gabe Smith for the team lead with eight rebounds.

Rodgers was 6 of 15 shooting from the floor with four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Smith added nine points and eight rebounds, while Braden Reichmann had nine points and Jacob Huber and Schrage each had six points.

FMCHS made 25 of 76 shots (32.9 percent) from the floor, including 9 of 29 from 3-point range.

The Griffins will now set their sights on a second straight postseason victory.

Earlier this season, Gibault defeated Father McGivney 58-27 on Dec. 18 in Waterloo.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Tigers' season ends with loss to Quincy

ALTON - Holding Quincy below its season scoring average was one of the goals for the Edwardsville Tigers going into Tuesday's Class 4A Regional opener, and the Tigers did just that. But a sluggish start proved too much for EHS to overcome. Third-seeded Quincy (25-5) raced to a 12-point lead after one quarter on the way to a 49-37 victory over the sixth-seeded Tigers in the first round of the Alton Regional.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

EHS freshmen win SWC title

The Edwardsville freshman boys basketball team, coached by Ed Davis, won the Southwestern Conference boys basketball title Monday night at Alton with a 56-33 victory over Belleville East in the championship game. The fourth-seeded Tigers won 51-47 in overtime over Belleville West in the first round and beat Collinsville 59-47 in the semifinals. (For The Intelligencer)
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valmeyer, IL
Sports
City
Valmeyer, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Waterloo, IL
City
Lebanon, IL
Local
Illinois Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackson Rodgers#Pirates#Fmchs
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Edwardsville, IL
47
Followers
59
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Edwardsville and the surrounding towns, The Edwardsville Intelligencer covers news, entertainment, and community interests

 https://www.theintelligencer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy