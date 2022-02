Tonight features a showdown between two Big 12 teams that were hoping to make waves in the conference tournament before falling apart down the stretch. The West Virginia Mountaineers have lost 11 of their last 12 games falling from 13-2 to 14-13. The nicest thing I have to say about the Mountaineers is that they almost won a game in their last attempt against TCU. They still lost by 10, but it was an upgrade from their previous game where they lost by 13. These two teams have played already this year with West Virginia dominating Iowa State 79-63. Things have gone downhill since though.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 56 MINUTES AGO