WFFD battles structure fire downtown
WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a structure fire downtown Sunday morning.
The WFFD was called to a structure fire Sunday, February 20, at around 9:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of 10th Street.
A witness on scene said she believed the structure was abandoned.
