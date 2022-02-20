WFFD battles structure fire downtown

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a structure fire downtown Sunday morning.

The WFFD was called to a structure fire Sunday, February 20, at around 9:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of 10th Street.

A witness on scene said she believed the structure was abandoned.

We have a reporter on scene working to gather more information.

S tick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more. Check this story for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.