ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

WFFD battles structure fire downtown

By Olivia Taggart
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3grSfh_0eK3NHU300

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a structure fire downtown Sunday morning.

The WFFD was called to a structure fire Sunday, February 20, at around 9:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of 10th Street.

A witness on scene said she believed the structure was abandoned.

We have a reporter on scene working to gather more information.

S tick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more. Check this story for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
Local
Texas Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Accidents
Texoma's Homepage

Two rounds of icy weather headed to Wichita Co., Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Following the warm temperatures on Monday, we are tracking a sharp return of winter-like temperatures that may be accompanied by wintry precipitation. Sleet and freezing rain will be the main precipitation type throughout Texoma. The initial concern will be around Wednesday morning’s “burst” of precipitation. Many models bring it right into […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Fentanyl & more seized in large drug bust in Texas

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A traffic stop by Texas Department of Public Safety lead to a major drug seizure last week near Amarillo. On Feb. 16 around 2:15 p.m. a DPS trooper stopped a 2021 Toyota Rav4 traveling east on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation. During the stop the Trooper discovered multiple plastic-wrapped […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Accident#Wffd#Kfdx#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
Texoma's Homepage

Crime of the Week: Catalytic converter thefts

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help solving numerous catalytic converter thefts that are happening in the area. Unknown suspects are cutting the converters off vehicles to sell. One suspect was seen in a Gray four door Ford pickup. The police have very little information about these crimes and could use your help. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Texoma's Homepage

Execution date set for Melissa Lucio, first Latina in Texas

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There are currently 197 inmates on Texas’ Death Row, six are women, including Melissa Lucio who would be the first Latina put to death in the state. Lucio was arrested in February 2007 and then later convicted of capital murder in 2008 after the death of her 2-year-old daughter, […]
TEXAS STATE
Texoma's Homepage

UPDATE: I-44 back open

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Both lanes on a strip of Interstate 44 between mile markers 43 and 45 in Comanche County have been shut down due to reduced visibility caused by grass fires. UPDATE: Saturday, February 19, 2:25 p.m. Oklahoma DPS has announced that both lanes of the roadway are back open. I-44 was closed […]
COMANCHE COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Employees say shoplifter pulled knife on them

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man with a long arrest record is now charged with aggravated robbery after store employees reported he pulled a knife on them as they tried to stop him from shoplifting. Ronald Koehler, 53, was arrested early Friday afternoon outside Home Depot, according to an affidavit. Police say he […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man sentenced for dragging disabled wife out of car

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police say threw his disabled wife out onto the ground because he was mad she couldn’t walk is sentenced Tuesday, Feb. 22. Juan Sapata was sentenced to 10 years in prison for injury to a disabled person, but the judge suspended it to five years probation according to records. […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Longtime couple ties knot on 2/22/22

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A local couple that has spent more than two dozen years together used Tuesday’s special date of 2/22/22 to get married at 2:22 p.m. Anayel and Jesse Ramirez have been together for nearly 25 years and following a talk with their kids about how special the day is, they decided to […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy