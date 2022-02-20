ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Jessie Diggins powers through food poisoning to win second 2022 Olympic medal

By Kevin O'Connor
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qhkm4_0eK3NFib00
Stratton-trained Jessie Diggins is seen cheering on NBC Olympic coverage after winning her second medal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

Stratton-trained Jessie Diggins powered through food poisoning Sunday to win her second medal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

The 30-year-old cross-country skier, who snagged bronze in the individual sprint Feb. 8, took silver in the 30-kilometer freestyle race.

“It’s really emotional,” she told NBC . “That was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my whole life, especially because I had food poisoning 30 hours ago, which is why I thought I was going to die at the finish line. My legs were cramping the whole last 17 kilometers. I don’t know how I made it.”

With her victory, Diggins, who won gold in the 2018 women’s team sprint, now owns an Olympic medal in every color.

“It’s been an emotional roller-coaster, but I am so happy we made it to the end,” Diggins told reporters. “To have a medal in the sprint and the 30K are the ultimate bookends for me. I have been trying to be a good all-round athlete my whole life, so this has been really cool.”

Diggins finished the final cross-country race of the Beijing Olympics in 1 hour 26 minutes 37 seconds, less than two minutes behind Therese Johaug of Norway and 50 seconds ahead of third-place finisher Kerttu Niskanen of Finland.

“That might have been the best race of my entire life, I’m not going to lie,” Diggins said.

Diggins noted the cheering of fellow Team USA members, including several Vermonters from skiing and biathlon.

“It felt like everyone was out there and when it got really hard, everyone was just breathing with me,” she said through tears. “We had so much help and love out there, so I just want to say thank you.”

Diggins, who last year became the first American to win an overall World Cup title, competed in six cross-country events in Beijing and placed in the top 8 in all of them.

Diggins is not only the first U.S. woman to nab a solo Nordic cross-country medal but also just the second American to do so after Vermonter Bill Koch captured silver in 1976.

With her latest win, Diggins became the first American to stand on multiple cross-country podiums at the same Winter Games.

As competition in Beijing concludes, Olympians with Vermont ties have scored a total of six medals:

Feb. 8: Ryan Cochran-Siegle scores silver, Diggins snags bronze .

Feb. 9: Vermont-schooled Lindsey Jacobellis scores first U.S. 2022 Olympic gold medal.

Feb. 12: Jacobellis wins her second 2022 gold medal.

Feb. 14: Shelburne aerial skier Megan Nick wins bronze in Olympic debut.

Feb. 20: Diggins wins her second 2022 Olympic medal.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Jessie Diggins powers through food poisoning to win second 2022 Olympic medal .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

His cousin died in a horror luge crash at the Olympics. 12 years on, Saba Kumaritashvili is seeking his own medal

When Saba Kumaritashvili takes to the ice in Beijing, his cousin’s presence will no doubt loom large over the race.The 21-year-old is set to make his Olympic debut in the luge almost exactly 12 years to the day that 21-year-old Nodar Kumaritashvili was killed in a horror crash during his own Olympic debut.Nodar was participating in a training run on 12 February 2010 just hours before the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony would get underway in Vancouver.He was traveling at around 90mph down the Whistler Sliding Centre track when he lost control of his sled on the 16th - and final...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Silver medal-winning US pairs figure skaters Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier are sued for performing to House of the Rising Sun by Heavy Young Heathens

Brothers Robert and Aron Marderosian, professionally known as Heavy Young Heathens, have filed a lawsuit saying NBC, U.S. Figure Skating, and figure skaters Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier violated their copyrights by using their version of House of the Rising Sun at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The brothers said...
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Vogue Magazine

On the Shocking Finale of the Figure Skating Competitions in Beijing

The area where figure skaters and their coaches wait for the scores is called the kiss-and-cry, but the overwhelming image from these Olympic Games was of crying. Of Kamila Valieva, permitted to skate in the women’s event despite her positive drug test, dropping from first to fourth place after a free skate in which she fell twice, sobbing while her coach, Eteri Tutberidze, berated her for the jumps she had missed. Of her teammate Alexandra Trusova, the silver medalist, screaming on live TV feed that she was the only one who didn’t have a gold medal. Of Japanese bronze medalist Kaori Sakamoto, sobbing in what looked like a mixture of joy, sympathy, and tension. And the sad sight of gold medalist Anna Shcherbakova, Tutberidze’s third ROC skater, forlorn and uncongratulated while her coach dealt with Valieva and Trusova.
SPORTS
Houston Chronicle

What Eileen Gu told her friends about picking China

Before she became a global sensation and geopolitical lightning rod, Eileen Gu was a girl who liked to run through the streets of San Francisco. “She was an amazing cross-country runner,” said Carin Marrs, who coached Gu in cross-country and track at University High School. “It was an outlet for her.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Therese Johaug
Person
Jessie Diggins
NBC Sports

Olympic Medal Count 2022: See Who Won The Most Overall and Gold Medals

There are no more medals up for grabs at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Finland defeated the Russian Olympic Committee in men’s hockey to earn the final gold of the Beijing Games. Meanwhile, the ROC took the last remaining silver. With the men’s hockey competition over, all 109 events at...
SPORTS
TODAY.com

Watch Nathan Chen place gold medal around his mom’s neck during touching surprise on TODAY

It was another gold medal moment for Nathan Chen when the champion figure skater was surprised by his mother during an appearance on TODAY Tuesday. Chen, who was dominant while winning the men’s singles figure skating gold medal during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, was talking about coming home when the TODAY gang told him they had gotten him some New York City pizza — which was brought out by his mom, Hetty Wang.
ENTERTAINMENT
CinemaBlend

First Non-Binary Winter Olympics Figure Skater Speaks Out About Mark They Hope To Leave On The Sport

The 2022 Winter Olympics broke ground for the LGBTQ+ community. After a record-breaking 186 queer athletes competed in the 2020 games in Tokyo, this year’s events featured more LGBTQ+ athletes in the history of the Winter Olympics. Timothy LeDuc made headlines when they became the first openly nonbinary hopeful to compete — and they’re hoping to leave their mark on and off the ice. (And in less controversial ways than Kamila Valieva.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Olympic Medal#Nbc Olympic#Team Usa#American
People

U.S. Figure Skaters and NBC Sued for Copyright Infringement Over Song Used in Olympic Routine

Two U.S. figure skaters, alongside NBC, have been named in a lawsuit that alleges they used a song during an Olympic routine without the artists' permission. On Thursday, brothers Robert and Aron Marderosian (also known as musical duo Heavy Young Heathens) filed the suit in the Central District of California's Southern District, alleging "blatant and purposeful" copyright infringement on their version of "House of the Rising Sun," which Brandon Frazier and Alexa Knierim used during a recent short program performance at the Beijing Winter Games.
POLITICS
BBC

Winter Olympics: Spanish figure skater Laura Barquero fails doping test

Spanish figure skater Laura Barquero tested positive for a banned substance at the Winter Olympics, according to the International Testing Agency (ITA). The ITA said a sample taken on 18 February contained a metabolite of clostebol, which is on the prohibited list of the World Anti-Doping Agency. Barquero was tested...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Norway
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
WEKU

30 hours after food poisoning, Jessie Diggins wins silver in 30-km cross-country race

Jessie Diggins made history on multiple fronts Sunday when she took the silver in the women's 30-kilometer freestyle mass start in Beijing. Not only did she become the first non-European athlete to bring home a medal in the event, she's now the only American to bring back multiple cross-country medals from the same Olympics — and she did it having barely recovered from food poisoning.
SPORTS
TODAY.com

9 stunning moments from the Olympic closing ceremony

After more than two weeks of thrilling athletic competition, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics came to a conclusion on Sunday with a beautiful closing ceremony. On February 4, the opening ceremony of the Winter Games brought on stunning LED and laser light displays, d-D technology, multiple performances and the traditional Parade of Nations showcasing athletes from around the world.
SPORTS
The Independent

Team GB fall short of Winter Olympic medal target despite curling continuing gold streak

Curling saved an otherwise disappointing Winter Olympics for Great Britain as Eve Muirhead and Bruce Mouat led their rinks to gold and silver medals respectively.Those were the only British medals in Beijing, a step back from five-medal hauls at each of the last two winter Games and short of UK Sport’s target of between three and seven.Here the PA news agency looks at some of the key data behind Great Britain’s performances in Beijing.UK Sport’s world class programme, aimed at supporting athletes with podium potential, allocated £5.25million to curling which was rewarded handsomely.Mouat and Jennifer Dodds were edged out in...
WORLD
New York Post

Kamila Valieva speaks out after Olympic figure skating controversy

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is feeling grateful for her support system after her dramatic experience at the Beijing Olympics, during which the 15-year-old was thrust into the spotlight over a failed drug test. Valieva took to Instagram this week to reflect on her experience, which ended last week after...
SPORTS
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy