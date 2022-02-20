Jessie Diggins powers through food poisoning to win second 2022 Olympic medal

Stratton-trained Jessie Diggins is seen cheering on NBC Olympic coverage after winning her second medal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

Stratton-trained Jessie Diggins powered through food poisoning Sunday to win her second medal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

The 30-year-old cross-country skier, who snagged bronze in the individual sprint Feb. 8, took silver in the 30-kilometer freestyle race.

“It’s really emotional,” she told NBC . “That was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my whole life, especially because I had food poisoning 30 hours ago, which is why I thought I was going to die at the finish line. My legs were cramping the whole last 17 kilometers. I don’t know how I made it.”

With her victory, Diggins, who won gold in the 2018 women’s team sprint, now owns an Olympic medal in every color.

“It’s been an emotional roller-coaster, but I am so happy we made it to the end,” Diggins told reporters. “To have a medal in the sprint and the 30K are the ultimate bookends for me. I have been trying to be a good all-round athlete my whole life, so this has been really cool.”

Diggins finished the final cross-country race of the Beijing Olympics in 1 hour 26 minutes 37 seconds, less than two minutes behind Therese Johaug of Norway and 50 seconds ahead of third-place finisher Kerttu Niskanen of Finland.

“That might have been the best race of my entire life, I’m not going to lie,” Diggins said.

Diggins noted the cheering of fellow Team USA members, including several Vermonters from skiing and biathlon.

“It felt like everyone was out there and when it got really hard, everyone was just breathing with me,” she said through tears. “We had so much help and love out there, so I just want to say thank you.”

Diggins, who last year became the first American to win an overall World Cup title, competed in six cross-country events in Beijing and placed in the top 8 in all of them.

Diggins is not only the first U.S. woman to nab a solo Nordic cross-country medal but also just the second American to do so after Vermonter Bill Koch captured silver in 1976.

With her latest win, Diggins became the first American to stand on multiple cross-country podiums at the same Winter Games.

As competition in Beijing concludes, Olympians with Vermont ties have scored a total of six medals:

Feb. 8: Ryan Cochran-Siegle scores silver, Diggins snags bronze .

Feb. 9: Vermont-schooled Lindsey Jacobellis scores first U.S. 2022 Olympic gold medal.

Feb. 12: Jacobellis wins her second 2022 gold medal.

Feb. 14: Shelburne aerial skier Megan Nick wins bronze in Olympic debut.

Feb. 20: Diggins wins her second 2022 Olympic medal.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Jessie Diggins powers through food poisoning to win second 2022 Olympic medal .