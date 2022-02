You’re embracing a shift in the universe and you’re feeling it in every sense of the word. The sun has entered the watery and mysterious realm of Pisces, a dreamy mutable sign that will take your imagination to greater depths. As this season opens your heart, it’s also thinning the veil between this world and the next, so prepare for a pivotal moment in your spiritual journey. Although this transition will bring so much healing, it may feel bumpy at first for the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of February 21, 2022 — Taurus, Leo, and Aquarius — so brace for cosmic impact.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO