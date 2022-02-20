ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Rail services disrupted as train conductors take strike action

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fiTE9_0eK3LyvW00
Financial News

Rail services were disrupted on Sunday because of a strike by train conductors in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at TransPennine Express walked out, with further stoppages planned in the coming weeks.

The action led to a “significant” reduction in services, hitting travellers including fans going to the Leeds v Manchester United Premier League game.

The union said the strike was solidly supported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B9AYr_0eK3LyvW00
A TransPennine Express train at Leeds railway station (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Archive)

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “RMT’s TransPennine Express conductor members are standing rock solid again today in their fight for a pay deal that recognises the growing cost of living crisis confronting working people.

“RMT has made it absolutely clear that those at the sharp end of our public services, who have worked throughout to keep Britain moving during Covid should not now be taking a hit to their standards of living.”

A company statement said: “We’re advising customers not to travel on the majority of routes and to plan carefully if journeys are necessary.

“Those attending major events, including the Leeds United vs Manchester United match, should seek alternative transport where possible.”

The RMT has announced further strike action on February 27 and March 6.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Strikes to go ahead in three separate rail disputes

Rail workers are to stage strikes this weekend in three separate disputes over issues including pay and rosters. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are embroiled in a series of rows with train operators which have sparked industrial action. RMT members working as conductors on the TransPennine...
TRAFFIC
newschain

Rail services return to normal after days of storm disruption

Most train services returned to normal on Tuesday following several days of major disruption caused by severe weather. Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin wreaked havoc across Britain as lines were blocked due to flooding and fallen trees. The majority of operators were able to resume regular services on Tuesday, although...
TRAFFIC
KEYT

Paris transport strike disrupts subway, trains to suburbs

PARIS (AP) — Commuters in Paris are facing disruptions as public transport workers hold a one-day strike to protest what they say is an insufficient salary increase proposal by the state-owned transport company RATP amid rising inflation. Most subway lines in the Paris area and train services linking the capital with the suburbs were shut down during rush hours Friday. The government, which supports the RATP management’s offer of a 2.7% increase, insists that transport workers will retain purchasing power. The unions claim that the offer in reality amounts to no more than a 0,4 % increase.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Lynch
newschain

Patel warns of Russian threat to UK amid tensions over Ukraine

The Government is stepping up preparations for a possible Russian cyberattack and other hostile activity amid heightened tensions over Ukraine, Home Secretary Priti Patel said. Ms Patel said the UK’s opposition to President Vladimir Putin’s aggression against his neighbour was likely to have “consequences” at home.
EUROPE
newschain

EU sanctions hit Russian officials, companies and legislators

European Union sanctions against Russia have taken effect, targeting senior government officials, several companies and hundreds of legislators who voted in favour of recognising the independence of separatist parts of south-east Ukraine. The sanctions, mostly a freeze on the assets of those listed and a ban on them traveling in...
ECONOMY
newschain

Britain ready to inflict maximum economic pain on Russia, says Truss

Britain will make it “as painful as possible” for Russia if President Vladimir Putin unleashes an all-out attack on Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned. Ms Truss said the Russian leader appears to be “hell-bent” on invading his neighbour, including potentially an assault on the capital, Kyiv.
POLITICS
newschain

‘Facebook failing to flag climate change denial content’

Facebook has been accused of failing to add warning labels to half of the posts from the largest publishers of climate change denial articles, with campaigners warning the social network is causing the “pollution of the information ecosystem”. A new study by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Services#Conductor#Rmt#Transpennine Express#Covid
newschain

Scaling back net-zero ambitions ‘positively irrational’ – minister

The Government must “fight back” against the idea that there is a conflict between the economy and the environment, a senior minister has said. Speaking a little more than 100 days after the end of Cop26, Treasury Chief Secretary Simon Clarke rejected claims from sections of his party that rising energy bills and the cost of living crisis means the Government’s net-zero ambitions should be reined in.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
newschain

Mullins expresses form fears for Gold Cup hope Al Boum Photo

Willie Mullins wishes his dual Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo was in better form with just over three weeks until he will try to reclaim his crown. Having won the blue riband twice off the back of just one previous run, Mullins wanted to change tack this season and give the 10-year-old more action.
SPORTS
newschain

Sturgeon: UK must turn rhetoric on Russia into action in ‘critical moment’

The UK Government must expand Russian sanctions in what could be the most “critical moment since the Second World War” for the world, Scotland’s First Minister has said. Speaking after a meeting with the acting Consul General of Ukraine, Yevhen Mankovskyi, and Linda Allison, the chairwoman of the Scottish branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, Ms Sturgeon said she wants to see “rhetoric matched by action”.
POLITICS
newschain

Footballer Deeney welcomes response to calls for teaching of more diverse topics

Footballer Troy Deeney has welcomed Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi’s response to his calls for the national curriculum to teach more diverse topics. The Birmingham City captain launched a petition and published an open letter to the Government urging the teaching of the history and experiences of black, Asian and ethnic minorities to be made mandatory in schools.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
119K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy