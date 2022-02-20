ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The doctor’s office experience usually follows a pattern

By Peter Carter
Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Most people’s hope is that an encounter with a medical professional is rare, but more than likely inevitable. It does not matter the nature or cause of the encounter; the particulars (prior to the actual physician examination) are usually the same. Given some of the restrictions currently in place as we...

www.capegazette.com

ABQJournal

It’s wise to be prepared prior to going to the doctor’s office

Q: Doctor, I went to my doctor for abdominal pain. He told me so many things using medical terms that I came away more confused than ever. This problem is not uncommon. Use of medical jargon by the physician does not help the cause. And if you are not clear on what is reason for your illness or for that matter your child’s ailment(s), then you have not gotten the best from your appointment.
HEALTH
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
Salt Lake Tribune

Utah doctors have noticed a pattern in how COVID long-haulers finally recover

As Intermountain Healthcare launches Utah’s second dedicated care plan for patients with “long COVID,” doctors who have already been treating long-haulers say they have noticed some patterns in how their illnesses play out. “I have yet to see somebody with long COVID who was vaccinated,” said Dr....
UTAH STATE
NewsBreak
Health
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Charleston Press

A 33-year-old man with no prior medical history died of an autoimmune disease developed hours after his second Covid-vaccine shot, doctors

Most of the states across America have already dropped the well-known pandemic measures while the rest of the states are considering to do it in near future as the country is entering from pandemic to endemic phase with Covid-19. This transition seems possible since majority of Americans are now vaccinated against Covid-19 or have developed natural immunity after recovering from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nashville News Hub

Woman claims she can’t eat anything without getting sick 15 months after contracting COVID-19; doctors diagnosed her with rare post-COVID condition

The 22-year-old woman says that she didn’t suffer any severe symptoms until a few weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, one day she reportedly woke up and couldn’t eat anything without getting sick. She visited different doctors and got diagnosed with Post-COVID Viral Gastroparesis. The 22-year-old woman...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

A more contagious version of the Omicron variant has been spreading in US: ‘We’re all on the edge of our seats’

Scientists are keeping close watch on the BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant that has quietly spread throughout the United States.BA.2 has now been detected in more than 30 states, makes up around 3.9 per cent of new infections, and appears to be doubling quickly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker. “If it doubles again to 8 per cent, that means we’re into the exponential growth phase and we may be staring at another wave of Covid-19 coming in the US,” Samuel Scarpino, the manager director of pathogen surveillance at the Rockefeller Foundation, told NPR.“And that’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Observer

Doctors Group Accuses Neuralink of Animal Abuse During Brain Implant Experiments

A doctors group has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, alleging that Elon Musk’s brain-computer interface company Neuralink and its research partners at the University of California Davis had violated the Animal Welfare Act (AWA) during experiments of Neuralink’s brain implant with 23 monkeys between 2018 and 2020.
DAVIS, CA
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was ‘all in her head’ – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Boy, 16, with Crohn's disease who is allergic to ALL food and survives on baby formula could face starvation after FDA recalls only brand he uses due to possible deadly bacterial infections

A 16-year-old boy with Crohn's disease is facing starvation because the brand which makes the baby formula he survives on is recalling the product. Will Rowan, from Vienna, Virginia, only eats EleCare Jr powdered infant formula because of his extreme deadly food allergies. His mother Claire says that her son...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Food Network

You Don't Have to Be Weighed at the Doctor's Office

Have you ever been to the doctor to seek care for something that has nothing to do with your weight and then somehow the visit becomes all about the number on the scale? It happens all too often, and there is research suggesting that many individuals, especially women, are less likely to see their doctor because of the discomfort associated with being weighed. This can result in delayed medical care, undiagnosed medical conditions and other health complications that are directly related to weight stigma. A 2017 study from the University of Pennsylvania found that fat shaming was linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases.
WEIGHT LOSS
Nature.com

Usual interstitial pneumonia: a clinically significant pattern, but not the final word

Usual interstitial pneumonia (UIP) is a concept that is deeply entrenched in clinical practice and the prognostic significance of UIP is well established, but the field continues to suffer from the lack of a true gold standard for diagnosing fibrotic interstitial lung disease (ILD). The meaning and usage of UIP have shifted over time and this term is prone to misinterpretation and poor diagnostic agreement. For pathologists, it is worth reflecting on the limitations of UIP and our true role in the care of patients with ILD, a controversial topic explored in two point-counterpoint editorials published simultaneously in this journal. Current diagnostic guidelines are ambiguous and difficult to apply in clinical practice. Further complicating matters for the pathologist is the paradigm shift that occurred with the advent of anti-fibrotic agents, necessitating increased focus on the most likely etiology of fibrosis rather than simply the pattern of fibrosis when pulmonologists select appropriate therapy. Despite the wealth of information locked in tissue samples that could provide novel insights into fibrotic ILDs, pulmonologists increasingly shy away from obtaining biopsies, likely because pathologists no longer provide sufficient value to offset the risks of a biopsy procedure, and pathologic assessment is insufficiently reliable to meaningfully inform therapeutic decisionmaking. To increase the value of biopsies, pathologists must first recognize the problems with UIP as a diagnostic term. Second, pathologists must realize that the primary goal of a biopsy is to determine the most likely etiology to target with therapy, requiring a shift in diagnostic focus. Third, pathologists must devise and validate new classifications and criteria that are evidence-based, biologically relevant, easy to use, and predictive of outcome and treatment response. Only after the limitations of UIP are understood will pathologists provide maximum diagnostic value from biopsies to clinicians today and advance the field forward.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

More than half of postmenopausal women experience female pattern hair loss

Both men and women are more likely to lose their hair with age. Women also have the added risk associated with declines in estrogen levels during the menopause transition. A new study sought to identify the prevalence of female pattern hair loss (FPHL), hair characteristics, and associated factors in healthy postmenopausal women. Study results are published online today in Menopause.
HAIR CARE

