Salt Lake City, UT

Warm before the storm to close out the weekend

By Cesar Cornejo
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Happy Sunday Utah! Today will be the epitome of “the warm before the storm” as a good push of southerly winds help keep our temperatures nice and toasty before we see that major shift. Waking up we will have some chilly temperatures thanks to the mostly clear skies but as the sun begins to rise so do our temperatures. Despite the increasing cloud cover in the north, many of us get to see temperatures in the 50s once again with southern Utah getting near the low and mid 60s. The increase in moisture allows for clouds to begin to settle in over us blanketing much of the northern half of the state, eastern Nevada, and southwest Wyoming. Not only are the clouds starting to increase but our winds begin to also whip around a bit. Breezy conditions pick up towards the afternoon hours from the south as the cold front and its parent storm begin to move in through the west. Heading into the evening hours, we begin to see showers form around the Utah-Idaho border and areas like Logan can see some rain and wet snowflakes. Accumulation is not expected in the valleys as the air and ground will still be too warm. This light wet weather will be a sign of things to come. As we head into the overnight hours the cold front begins to sink farther into our area really bringing in the cold air and moisture needed to bring in some snow. This could lead to a slick Monday morning commute as roads begin to see some accumulations around the Wasatch Front.

In short, increasing clouds, winds, and temperatures before a major shift in our weather pattern.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!

