Austin, TX

Here are the winners of the 2022 Austin Marathon

By Andrew Schnitker
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Marathon was back and better than ever with more than 17,000 runners registered for Sunday’s event. Runners from 32 countries and every state were represented in the marathon field.

Kenyan Sammy Rotich crossed the finish line first with a time of 2:14:24, winning the first Austin Marathon since 2020. Rotich’s average pace was 5:08 per mile.

“A good day for me,” Rotich said just minutes after breaking the tape for the win.

Rotich’s return to racing coincided with the Austin Marathon’s return. Rotich said this is his first race since Los Angeles in 2020. He’s been in Kenya for the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is currently based in Minneapolis, Minn.

Texan Kelsey Bruce claimed the top women’s time at 2:35:17. She is the current head track and field coach at Wichita Falls’ Midwestern State University with two Olympic Trials appearances.

Bruce ran a 5:56 mile on average.

According to her bio on MSU’s website , Bruce was the top American finisher in the 2019 Houston Marathon and competed at the 2019 World Cross Country Championships. She is a former assistant track coach at her alma mater Dallas Baptist University.

“I’ve always had good experiences here in Austin. They host the state championships for high school. It’s special for you in high school and ever since then it’s just a special place to run,” Bruce said.

This was Bruce’s first marathon run in Austin.

    Kenyan Sammy Rotich crossed the finish line first with a time of 2:14:24, winning the first Austin Marathon since 2020. (Julie Karam/KXAN)
    Views from the 26.2-mile Austin Marathon course. (Frank Martinez/KXAN)
    Views from the 26.2-mile Austin Marathon course. (Frank Martinez/KXAN)
    Views from the 26.2-mile Austin Marathon course. (Frank Martinez/KXAN)
    Thousands of runner get ready for the start of the 2022 Austin Marathon. (Nabil Remadna/KXAN)
    Views from the 26.2-mile Austin Marathon course. (Frank Martinez/KXAN)
    Views from the 26.2-mile Austin Marathon course. (Frank Martinez/KXAN)
