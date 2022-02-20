Dog tries to save fisherman who plunged through ice into Utah lake, officials say

Three children who fell through the ice on a frozen pond in Collingdale, Pennsylvania, are alive thanks to the bravery of a 16-year-old boy. Anthony Alexander was riding his bike when he spotted the trio in the frigid water and stopped to call police before trying to save them himself. “It seemed like they were just accepting their fate,” he told NBC Philadelphia. “So I jumped in and grabbed a stick and pulled one little kid out and the other girl was close enough for me to reach her, so I pulled her in too.” Police racing to the scene got into a crash, but an officer arrived in time to help everyone out.

