May I be transparent? The other week was a crazy one, which resulted in having a tough start to one of my mornings. As I lay there thinking at 6 a.m., it was nothing major, just “life happening,” and I needed a moment to breathe, so I got up and decided to go out for coffee. Sometimes I’ll make a cup at home; however, this morning I felt the need to get out, breathe in some fresh air, move around and go to my favorite spot, Live Oak Coffeehouse.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO