The Brewery Arts Center brings back [email protected] this weekend, Feb. 5 at 7pm. This new singer/songwriter series in what was formerly the Maizie Harris Jesse Black Box Theater, now simple known as The Maizie has created quite the buzz amongst music enthusiasts throughout the region. Musicale @TheMaizie is performed in an intimate setting with local and touring singer/songwriters giving them an opportunity to connect with the audience, interact and discuss the creative process. The definition of musicale is “a musical gathering or concert, typically small and informal” and that is exactly what this series is intended to be.

