Benzie County, MI

UPDATED: Check out the latest results and upcoming games in Benzie County

By David Yarnell
Benzie County Record Patriot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17SysW_0eK3KYLn00
Benzie Central guard Chaz Grundy drives the baseline against Frankfort on Feb. 11.  (Courtesy photo/Submitted by Jill Robinson)

EDITOR'S NOTE: Each week, we will provide a Benzie County sports schedule update, including final scores and canceled or postponed contests.

BENZIE COUNTY – Listed below is a comprehensive sports schedule for Benzie County, beginning with Feb. 4 and ending a month later.

However, the dates and times of each contest are subject to change. Please get in touch with your local school district for additional information concerning a game that may have been canceled or rescheduled.

* denotes league game

Feb. 4

6:30 p.m., Boys BB, Benzie Central at Kingsley*, W 51-41

6:30 p.m., Girls BB, Maple City Glen Lake at Frankfort*, L 33-69

7 p.m, Boys BB, Frankfort at Maple City Glen Lake*, L 35-63

10 a.m., Skiing, Benzie-Frankfort at Crystal

Feb. 5

9 a.m., Wrestling, Benzie Central and Frankfort at Mid-Michigan Conference Tournament

Feb. 7

10 a.m., Skiing, Benzie-Frankfort at Clare Invitational

Feb. 8

6:30 p.m., Boys BB, Benzie Central at Leland*, W 66-25

6:30 p.m., Girls BB, Buckley at Frankfort*, W 57-29

7 p.m, Boys BB, Frankfort at Buckley*, L 60-73

Feb 9

2:30 p.m., Skiing, Benzie-Frankfort at Crystal Mountain

Feb. 10

6 p.m., Wrestling, District meet at Frankfort

Feb. 11

7 p.m., Boys BB, Frankfort at Benzie Central*, W 47-37 (Benzie Central wins)

6:30 p.m., Girls BB, Benzie Central at Frankfort*, W 41-37 (Frankfort wins)

Feb. 12

9 a.m., Wrestling, Frankfort and Benzie Central at individual District meet

Feb. 14

7 p.m, Boys BB, Brethren at Frankfort, W 69-42

9 a.m., Skiing, Benzie-Frankfort at Regional Meet

Feb. 16

7 p.m., Boys BB, Lake Leelanau St Mary at Benzie Central, W 68-54

Time TBA, Wrestling, Benzie Central and Frankfort at Team Regional Tournament

Feb. 18

7 p.m., Boys BB, Benzie Central at Suttons Bay*

7 p.m., Girls BB, Frankfort at Leland*

6:30 p.m, Boys BB, Leland at Frankfort*

Feb. 19

Time TBA, Wrestling, Benzie Central and Frankfort at Individual Regional Tournament

Feb. 22

7 p.m., Girls BB, Elk Rapids at Frankfort*

7 p.m., Girls BB, Benzie Central at Traverse City West

7 p.m., Boys BB, Traverse City West at Benzie Central

7 p.m, Boys BB, Frankfort at McBain Northern Michigan Christian*

Feb. 25

6:30 p.m., Girls BB, Benzie Central at Maple City Glen Lake*

6:30 p.m., Girls BB, Onekama at Frankfort*

6:30 p.m., Boys BB, Maple City Glen Lake at Benzie Central*

7 p.m, Boys BB, Frankfort at Onekama*

March 1

7 p.m., Boys BB, Cadillac at Benzie Central

7 p.m, Boys BB, Frankfort at Elk Rapids

March 3

7 p.m, Boys BB, Lake City at Frankfort

March 4

Time TBA, Wrestling, Benzie Central and Frankfort at Individual State Tournament

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benzie County Record Patriot

Benzie County, MI
The Benzie County Record Patriot provides local news, sports, events and other community interests for the Benzie County Area

 https://www.recordpatriot.com/

