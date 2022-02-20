UPDATED: Check out the latest results and upcoming games in Benzie County

Benzie Central guard Chaz Grundy drives the baseline against Frankfort on Feb. 11. (Courtesy photo/Submitted by Jill Robinson)

EDITOR'S NOTE: Each week, we will provide a Benzie County sports schedule update, including final scores and canceled or postponed contests.

BENZIE COUNTY – Listed below is a comprehensive sports schedule for Benzie County, beginning with Feb. 4 and ending a month later.

However, the dates and times of each contest are subject to change. Please get in touch with your local school district for additional information concerning a game that may have been canceled or rescheduled.

* denotes league game

Feb. 4

6:30 p.m., Boys BB, Benzie Central at Kingsley*, W 51-41

6:30 p.m., Girls BB, Maple City Glen Lake at Frankfort*, L 33-69

7 p.m, Boys BB, Frankfort at Maple City Glen Lake*, L 35-63

10 a.m., Skiing, Benzie-Frankfort at Crystal

Feb. 5

9 a.m., Wrestling, Benzie Central and Frankfort at Mid-Michigan Conference Tournament

Feb. 7

10 a.m., Skiing, Benzie-Frankfort at Clare Invitational

Feb. 8

6:30 p.m., Boys BB, Benzie Central at Leland*, W 66-25

6:30 p.m., Girls BB, Buckley at Frankfort*, W 57-29

7 p.m, Boys BB, Frankfort at Buckley*, L 60-73

Feb 9

2:30 p.m., Skiing, Benzie-Frankfort at Crystal Mountain

Feb. 10

6 p.m., Wrestling, District meet at Frankfort

Feb. 11

7 p.m., Boys BB, Frankfort at Benzie Central*, W 47-37 (Benzie Central wins)

6:30 p.m., Girls BB, Benzie Central at Frankfort*, W 41-37 (Frankfort wins)

Feb. 12

9 a.m., Wrestling, Frankfort and Benzie Central at individual District meet

Feb. 14

7 p.m, Boys BB, Brethren at Frankfort, W 69-42

9 a.m., Skiing, Benzie-Frankfort at Regional Meet

Feb. 16

7 p.m., Boys BB, Lake Leelanau St Mary at Benzie Central, W 68-54

Time TBA, Wrestling, Benzie Central and Frankfort at Team Regional Tournament

Feb. 18

7 p.m., Boys BB, Benzie Central at Suttons Bay*

7 p.m., Girls BB, Frankfort at Leland*

6:30 p.m, Boys BB, Leland at Frankfort*

Feb. 19

Time TBA, Wrestling, Benzie Central and Frankfort at Individual Regional Tournament

Feb. 22

7 p.m., Girls BB, Elk Rapids at Frankfort*

7 p.m., Girls BB, Benzie Central at Traverse City West

7 p.m., Boys BB, Traverse City West at Benzie Central

7 p.m, Boys BB, Frankfort at McBain Northern Michigan Christian*

Feb. 25

6:30 p.m., Girls BB, Benzie Central at Maple City Glen Lake*

6:30 p.m., Girls BB, Onekama at Frankfort*

6:30 p.m., Boys BB, Maple City Glen Lake at Benzie Central*

7 p.m, Boys BB, Frankfort at Onekama*

March 1

7 p.m., Boys BB, Cadillac at Benzie Central

7 p.m, Boys BB, Frankfort at Elk Rapids

March 3

7 p.m, Boys BB, Lake City at Frankfort

March 4

Time TBA, Wrestling, Benzie Central and Frankfort at Individual State Tournament