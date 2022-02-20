UPDATED: Check out the latest results and upcoming games in Benzie County
EDITOR'S NOTE: Each week, we will provide a Benzie County sports schedule update, including final scores and canceled or postponed contests.
BENZIE COUNTY – Listed below is a comprehensive sports schedule for Benzie County, beginning with Feb. 4 and ending a month later.
However, the dates and times of each contest are subject to change. Please get in touch with your local school district for additional information concerning a game that may have been canceled or rescheduled.
* denotes league game
Feb. 4
6:30 p.m., Boys BB, Benzie Central at Kingsley*, W 51-41
6:30 p.m., Girls BB, Maple City Glen Lake at Frankfort*, L 33-69
7 p.m, Boys BB, Frankfort at Maple City Glen Lake*, L 35-63
10 a.m., Skiing, Benzie-Frankfort at Crystal
Feb. 5
9 a.m., Wrestling, Benzie Central and Frankfort at Mid-Michigan Conference Tournament
Feb. 7
10 a.m., Skiing, Benzie-Frankfort at Clare Invitational
Feb. 8
6:30 p.m., Boys BB, Benzie Central at Leland*, W 66-25
6:30 p.m., Girls BB, Buckley at Frankfort*, W 57-29
7 p.m, Boys BB, Frankfort at Buckley*, L 60-73
Feb 9
2:30 p.m., Skiing, Benzie-Frankfort at Crystal Mountain
Feb. 10
6 p.m., Wrestling, District meet at Frankfort
Feb. 11
7 p.m., Boys BB, Frankfort at Benzie Central*, W 47-37 (Benzie Central wins)
6:30 p.m., Girls BB, Benzie Central at Frankfort*, W 41-37 (Frankfort wins)
Feb. 12
9 a.m., Wrestling, Frankfort and Benzie Central at individual District meet
Feb. 14
7 p.m, Boys BB, Brethren at Frankfort, W 69-42
9 a.m., Skiing, Benzie-Frankfort at Regional Meet
Feb. 16
7 p.m., Boys BB, Lake Leelanau St Mary at Benzie Central, W 68-54
Time TBA, Wrestling, Benzie Central and Frankfort at Team Regional Tournament
Feb. 18
7 p.m., Boys BB, Benzie Central at Suttons Bay*
7 p.m., Girls BB, Frankfort at Leland*
6:30 p.m, Boys BB, Leland at Frankfort*
Feb. 19
Time TBA, Wrestling, Benzie Central and Frankfort at Individual Regional Tournament
Feb. 22
7 p.m., Girls BB, Elk Rapids at Frankfort*
7 p.m., Girls BB, Benzie Central at Traverse City West
7 p.m., Boys BB, Traverse City West at Benzie Central
7 p.m, Boys BB, Frankfort at McBain Northern Michigan Christian*
Feb. 25
6:30 p.m., Girls BB, Benzie Central at Maple City Glen Lake*
6:30 p.m., Girls BB, Onekama at Frankfort*
6:30 p.m., Boys BB, Maple City Glen Lake at Benzie Central*
7 p.m, Boys BB, Frankfort at Onekama*
March 1
7 p.m., Boys BB, Cadillac at Benzie Central
7 p.m, Boys BB, Frankfort at Elk Rapids
March 3
7 p.m, Boys BB, Lake City at Frankfort
March 4
Time TBA, Wrestling, Benzie Central and Frankfort at Individual State Tournament
Comments / 0