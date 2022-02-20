SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Writers Talk About Bringing The Venom Symbiote Into The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts is reportedly discussing directing a Star Wars series. Discussing Film has sources that indicate that the filmmaker is in talks to direct at least an episode of an unannounced entry in the franchise on Disney+. Also reported is that the working title of this series is "Grammar Rodeo" and production is slated to begin this Summer. As of the time of writing there is no writer attached to the project or anything like that. Internet murmurs indicate that Jon Favreau would be an executive producer on the project. That makes a lot of sense as The Mandalorian architect has been the go-to for so many of these Disney+ projects. In fact, after Book of Boba Fett managed to bring in so many viewers, you could count on that trend continuing. But, fans who loved his take on the emotional end to Spider-Man's story are excited at the prospect of his vision for a galaxy far, far away.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO