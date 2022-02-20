ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Writers Talk About Bringing The Venom Symbiote Into The Marvel Cinematic Universe

By JoshWilding
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Venom: Let There Be Carnage's mid-credits scene, Eddie Brock was pulled into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and his symbiote took an immediate interest in a news report about Spider-Man. Spider-Man: No Way Home followed up on that with a mid-credits scene of its own showing Eddie being sent...

comicbookmovie.com

Comments / 0

Related
103GBF

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Earns Just One Oscar Nomination

For weeks, fans have been agitating for a bunch of Oscar nominations for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the crowd-pleasing Marvel blockbuster that became the highest-grossing movie of 2021 and one of the biggest hits in the history of cinema. Could it get nominated in more categories than the typical Marvel Studios film? How about a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for the impressive way the movie balances multiple franchises and Spider-Man continuities and threads them all together into an extremely satisfying adventure? Or what about Best Picture?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kevin Smith Rants About Spider-Man: No Way Home Not Getting Best Picture Oscar Nomination: "Make A Populist Choice"

It's been a long week for Marvel fans that had their fingers crossed for a Best Picture nomination for Spider-Man: No Way Home. This week The Academy revealed their full list of nominees, including 10 nominees for Best Picture, and the webslinger wasn't even close to being one of them, though it did walk away with a nomination for Best Visual Effects. Among the many voices upset with the lack of a Best Picture nominee for it is none other than fanboy turned filmmaker Kevin Smith, who spoke about it in a mini-rant on his latest FatMan Beyond podcast when the topic came up.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Tom Hardy
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Rewrote Major Scene 10 Times

Like Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home was always going to be a challenging story to write. Bringing together different Spider-Man sagas in a way that was fulfilling and deeper than simple fan service was a difficult task, but writers Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna managed to pull it off. The script wasn't without its challenges, and there was one scene in particular that needed a ton of rewrites before it could finally work.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland Felt Guilty for Lying to Press About Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man star Tom Holland was wracked with guilt over lying to the press about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor stopped by Late Night with Seth Myers to talk about the massive Marvel movie. Everyone wants to know how hard it was to keep that secret. Well, when it comes to playing the "werewolf" like the Amazing Spider-Man star, the MCU's young hero had a bit of a fight on his hands. Holland told Myers that it weighed on him to continuously lie to reporters and interviewers. However, as these projects demand secrecy, he has to keep up the dance. Luckily for Maguire, the oldest Spider-Man got to sit back and let his younger variants deal with all that media attention. But, it's clear that Garfield and Holland felt a bit of pressure to keep up the facade. Check out what Holland said about the experience down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Exec Sounds Off on Spider-Man: No Way Home Beating Avatar

Spider-Man: No Way Home is officially the third-biggest movie in all of the United States, and fans continue raving about the threequel in a big way. Fans aren't the only ones celebrating either, as Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso has applauded the No Way Home team in a celebratory post on social media.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Director Jon Watts Reportedly In Talks To Direct Star Wars Disney+ Series

Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts is reportedly discussing directing a Star Wars series. Discussing Film has sources that indicate that the filmmaker is in talks to direct at least an episode of an unannounced entry in the franchise on Disney+. Also reported is that the working title of this series is "Grammar Rodeo" and production is slated to begin this Summer. As of the time of writing there is no writer attached to the project or anything like that. Internet murmurs indicate that Jon Favreau would be an executive producer on the project. That makes a lot of sense as The Mandalorian architect has been the go-to for so many of these Disney+ projects. In fact, after Book of Boba Fett managed to bring in so many viewers, you could count on that trend continuing. But, fans who loved his take on the emotional end to Spider-Man's story are excited at the prospect of his vision for a galaxy far, far away.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Mcu#Cbr#The Big Apple
GamesRadar+

Spider-Man: No Way Home writer discusses cut Mysterio scene

Spider-Man: No Way Home co-screenwriter Chris McKenna has spoken about the lack of Mysterio in the movie. The villain was originally an idea for the villain to appear – recently published concept art from the movie showcases a stand-off between him and Doctor Strange around the Statue of Liberty. Jake Gyllenhaal's character may not have survived Spider-Man: Far From Home, but anything is possible with the multiverse.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

MCU Fans Want Jennifer Garner to Replace Evangeline Lilly as the Wasp Amid Recent Controversy

Evangeline Lilly has been a staple in the MCU as she plays the role of Hope van Dyne ever since the first Ant-Man film in 2015. She is expected to continue the role in the franchise, particularly in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which has already finished filming. However, thanks to her controversy regarding her attendance at the anti-vaccine mandate protest in D.C. and calling out Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to hear out the anti-vaxxers, a lot of fans now want the actress to be out of the MCU.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

How to Watch ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Online and at Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. Spider-Man: No Way Home has broken pandemic box office records, but not all moviegoers are ready to head to theaters just yet. If you’re wondering how to watch the new Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland at home, there’s good news: Sony has announced that the film will be available digitally starting March 22 and to purchase on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Tease How Ending Affects Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Universes

Spider-Man: No Way Home is breaking most box office records that stand in its way for a reason fans can't (and won't) stop applauding. Despite being rooted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the largest franchise to ever come out of Hollywood, the film ties together three separate franchises that represent three different generations of Marvel fans. You have Sam Raimi's Spider-Man Universe featuring Tobey Maguire as the beloved web-slinger and Marc Webb's Amazing Spider-Man Universe with Andrew Garfield in the lead role. Then you have Tom Holland's ongoing Spidey works.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Spider-Man: No Way Home Co-Writer Clears Up Those Mysterio And Doctor Strange Battle Rumors

Spider-Man: No Way Home sounds like the kind of movie that generated a ton of ideas in the planning stages, then whittled down what was possible so it all fit into a 2.5-hour movie. Some of those ideas may carry over to this summer’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – which has gone through its own stages of rewrites and additional photography – and others just ended up on the cutting room floor. One intriguing scene that showed up in concept-art form would have featured Mysterio battling Doctor Strange at the Statue of Liberty, the site of the film’s concluding battle. But Spider-Man: No Way Home co-writer clarifies that this battle never got farther than the planning stages.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Spiderman: No Way Home Writers Unveils Venom’s Future in the MCU

Spiderman: No Way Home Writers Unveils Venom’s Future in the MCU. Both Sony’s Spiderman: No Way Home and Venom: Let There Be Carnage were a massive huge box office success in 2021 and it certainly won’t be the last time we will see the two on the big screens. With the last two film’s post-credit scenes revealing a potential crossover with Tom Hardy’s Venom and Tom Holland’s Spiderman, we will likely see the two characters interacting with each other in the future.
MOVIES
TechRadar

These are the 10 biggest movies on Netflix right now

In no small part thanks to the success of Squid Game, Netflix announced in November 2021 that it would be publishing a weekly list detailing its most popular movies over a seven-day period. Ranking titles based on weekly hours viewed – i.e. the total number of hours subscribers around the...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy