Manchester United's top-four hopes boosted in high-scoring win vs. Leeds

Champions League action returns on Tuesday on CBS and Paramount+. Villarreal host Juventus in the first leg of the round of 16 and Massimiliano Allegri's team will have to overcome a raft of missing players, including Argentinian striker Paulo Dybala who won't be part of the game. This will be the first ever meeting between Villarreal and Juventus in European competition, and only the second time they have faced an Italian side in the knockout stages of the Champions League. They eliminated Inter Milan in the quarter-finals in 2005-06, after edging them on away goals (2-2 on aggregate). Unai Emery, however, won't be able count on striker Gerard Moreno who is still injured, while on the other side of the pitch Dusan Vlahović will make his Champions League debut.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO