Premier League

Manchester United's top-four hopes boosted in high-scoring win vs. Leeds

ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate goals from substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga helped Manchester United avoid a stunning second-half collapse in a 4-2 victory over Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday. United captain Harry Maguire headed home from a corner on 33 minutes to open the scoring at a rain-sodden Elland...

BBC

Man City 2-3 Tottenham: Pick of the stats

Harry Kane’s winner for Tottenham, timed at 94:25, was the latest winning goal scored against Manchester City in the Premier League since Michael Owen for Manchester United in September 2009 (95:27). Tottenham Hotspur are only the fourth side ever to complete a league double over a side managed by...
Daily Mail

Youri Tielemans and Ruben Neves are NOT the answer to Manchester United's midfield woes, insists Rio Ferdinand - as he warns his old club not to sign them both due to their lack of 'mobility'

Rio Ferdinand has advised Manchester United to avoid signing Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans. A midfield signing is believed to be the priority for the Red Devils in the summer transfer window. United face the prospect of losing Paul Pogba when his contract expires at the end of the season,...
SB Nation

Five Telling Stats from Everton’s Timid 2-0 Loss at Southampton

If Everton are to escape relegation this season, then it is becoming starkly apparent that it will be their form at Goodison Park - aided by the fanatical home support - that steers them clear. Miserable away performances from the Blues seem to have no end in sight, the latest hapless non-effort against Southampton providing additional evidence as to the lack of cohesion and mental strength in this squad of players. Still, the team has some tough fixtures left to play at home too and manager Frank Lampard needs to discover a formula to enable his side to grind out a few points on the road.
The Independent

Leeds identify ‘small number of supporters’ that threw objects against Man Utd

Leeds have identified a “small number of supporters” who threw objects onto the pitch during Sunday’s defeat by Manchester United at Elland Road.Teenage Red Devils winger Anthony Elanga was struck on the head by a coin as the away side celebrated retaking the lead in their 4-2 victory.Leeds have passed CCTV footage on to West Yorkshire Police and will issue lifetime bans to any supporters found guilty of an offence.A Leeds statement read: “Following CCTV checks conducted yesterday, we can confirm that a small number of supporters who threw objects onto the pitch at Sunday’s match have already been identified.“As...
The Independent

Manchester United’s next month will be vital ‘test’ in top-four race, says Gary Neville

Gary Neville believes the next month is going to be the real “test” for Manchester United in their bid for a top four Premier League finish.United defeated Leeds United 4-2 on Sunday to boost their chances of Champions League qualification as they started to cement their place in fourth. However, difficult matches against Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City are on the horizon and Neville believes it will be a season-defining run of games.“The test is now the next month,” Neville wrote for Sky. “This period was always going to come and it is here. That was the start of it...
BBC

Klopp on title race, how Leeds "will eat you" and Jota & Firmino

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool host Leeds United on Wednesday, looking for a win that would take them to within three points of Premier League leaders Manchester City. Here are the key lines from the Reds boss:. Spurs were leading Man City 2-1 on Saturday...
BBC

Peterborough United: Matthew Etherington to take charge for Fulham trip

Peterborough United have announced assistant manager Matthew Etherington will be in charge for Wednesday's trip to Championship leaders Fulham. Etherington, 40, has been part of the club's coaching set-up since 2018 and steps in following the resignation of Darren Ferguson on Sunday. Ferguson ended his third spell as boss after...
BBC

Brighton 0-3 Burnley: Pick of the stats

Brighton suffered the heaviest defeat by a team hosting the Premier League’s bottom side since Crystal Palace lost 4-0 at home to Sunderland in February 2017. Burnley picked up their first Premier League away win since May 2021, ending a run of 12 games without a win on the road in the competition. They scored more goals in this game (3) than they had in their previous five Premier League away games combined (2).
CBS Sports

Champions League scores: Live updates as Juventus head to Villarreal and Chelsea host Lille in the round of 16

Champions League action returns on Tuesday on CBS and Paramount+. Villarreal host Juventus in the first leg of the round of 16 and Massimiliano Allegri's team will have to overcome a raft of missing players, including Argentinian striker Paulo Dybala who won't be part of the game. This will be the first ever meeting between Villarreal and Juventus in European competition, and only the second time they have faced an Italian side in the knockout stages of the Champions League. They eliminated Inter Milan in the quarter-finals in 2005-06, after edging them on away goals (2-2 on aggregate). Unai Emery, however, won't be able count on striker Gerard Moreno who is still injured, while on the other side of the pitch Dusan Vlahović will make his Champions League debut.
FOX Sports

Liverpool strikers Jota, Firmino big doubts for cup final

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool strikers Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are big doubts for the English League Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the two players had “no chance” of featuring against Leeds in the Premier League on Wednesday, with Jota nursing an ankle injury and Firmino out with a muscle problem.
BBC

Carl Serrant: Newport County name Cardiff City coach as new assistant manager

Newport County have named Carl Serrant as their new assistant manager following the departure of Wayne Hatswell. Serrant, 46, played for Oldham Athletic, Newcastle United and Bury before moving into coaching. He leaves his fitness and conditioning role at Championship club Cardiff City to join ex-Bluebirds coach James Rowberry at...
90min.com

Wolves predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Premier League

Wolves travel to the Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal on Thursday, who they currently trail in the Premier League table by just two points. Bruno Lage's side have been in good form since the turn of the year and they come into this one off the back of two successive Premier League victories. However, last time Wolves played the Gunners a fortnight ago, they lost 1-0 despite having a one-man advantage for much of the game.
SB Nation

Liverpool vs. Leeds United: Premier League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

After the results on the weekend, which saw Liverpool come from behind against Norwich to win, and Manchester City failing to do the same against Spurs, the Reds have a chance to narrow the gap even further to a scant 3 points to the league leaders. And make no mistake, a win—any win—is the goal here tonight (and likely every remaining league game, from here on in).
