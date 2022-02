Drink recalls aren’t uncommon, as we’ve seen a few notable soda and drink recalls in the past few months. Contamination with foreign substances can lead to such recalls. Pieces of glass or metal can end up in the drinks during production. As a result, the manufacturer will recall entire batches out of an abundance of caution. That’s exactly what happened with Loblaw Companies this week. The firm issued a recall for the PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda.

DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO