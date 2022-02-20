ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

The mysterious disappearance of Agatha Christie fuels new book ‘The Christie Affair’

By Stuart Miller
Los Angeles Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgatha Christie was the master of mystery: Books like “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Death on the Nile” made her the world’s best-selling author (two billion copies sold) and have been adapted into scores of films, attracting directors such as Billy Wilder, Sidney Lumet and Kenneth Branagh. And she also...

www.dailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

How Faithful Is Death on the Nile to Agatha Christie’s Classic Novel?

This post contains spoilers for Death on the Nile, including the ending. Director Kenneth Branagh and screenwriter Michael Green have teamed up to adapt another one of Agatha Christie’s mystery novels. In Death on the Nile, heiress Linnet Ridgeway (Gal Godot) and her new husband Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer) are on their honeymoon in Egypt and are being stalked by Simon’s ex-fiancée Jacqueline (Sex Education’s Emma Mackey). As they travel by steamer boat along the Nile, Linnet is killed, throwing suspicion onto the boat’s passengers. Fortunately, detective Hercule Poirot (played once again by Branagh) is among them. Green’s script plays up the book’s themes of love and passion and makes some bold changes in the process—not all of them successful. We’ve highlighted the most significant differences from the original, below.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Agatha Christie's 'Death on the Nile' gets a different, deeper look in remake

Think of "Death on the Nile" as a do-over for director/star Kenneth Branagh, who botched his "Murder on the Orient Express" but gets just about everything right with this second remake of an Agatha Christie novel/film. The new "Nile" differs from the witty 1978 adaptation, which features glittering performances from...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidney Lumet
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Vanessa Redgrave
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Emily Dickinson
Eureka Times-Standard

Movie Review | ‘Death on the Nile’ an entertaining Agatha Christie whodunit

Early on in the long-delayed, finally landing-in-theaters adaptation of mystery writer Agatha Christie’s 1937 novel, “Death on the Nile,” a young Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) expresses doubt to his significant other that she will still love him. After a clever bit of heroism while serving in Belgium...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mystery Novel
NWI.com

BOOKS: Intricate plot draws reader into new mystery

Michaela Lambert has a career I’ve never heard of and indeed doesn’t quite exist yet (but someone should start doing it) as a digital archaeologist for a new start-up run by her boyfriend. No, make that ex-boyfriend. Like everything in Rachel Howzell Hall’s "These Toxic Things," a wonderfully...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Robb Report

These Epic New Globe-Trotting Trips Were Inspired by Agatha Christie’s 1922 Grand Tour

There is something infinitely enduring about the works of Agatha Christie, who has become one the best-selling authors of all time—outsold only by Shakespeare and the Bible. For lovers of adventure, the appeal may be that many of Christie’s novels unfold against glamorous foreign backdrops and feature a heady coupling of thrilling mystery and the elegance of bygone travel. Among the most famous of these is 1937’s Death on the Nile, a whodunit set on an Egyptian paddle steamer. Kenneth Branagh’s glitzy film adaptation of that tome opens in theaters today, but for Christie fans who crave more than a...
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

911 Star Exits Spinoff Series After Two Seasons

House and The West Wing star Lisa Edelstein is exiting 9-1-1: Lone Star after two seasons. The actor reteamed with her The West Wing love interest Rob Lowe, this time as husband and wife, in the Fox drama. Monday's episode, titled "Red vs. Blue," ended with her son T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) getting a phone call to inform him of his mother's death. We did not see her passing onscreen, and Variety, who broke the news that Edelstein is leaving the show, says that fans will see her at least one more time before she's actually gone for good.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

Anna Sorokin, The Real Life 'Inventing Anna,' Slams Rachel Williams For 'Shamelessly' Trying To 'Exploit' Her, Claims Former Friend Wanted To Write A Book Together

Anna Sorokin, the real-life personality behind Netflix's Inventing Anna docuseries, is setting the record straight about her former friend Rachel Williams. Williams — who is played by Katie Lowes in the bombshell new series — recently spoke out to slam Netflix for the portrayal of the young con artist, stating: "I think promoting this whole narrative and celebrating a sociopathic, narcissistic, proven criminal is wrong."
TV SERIES
CNET

The Brilliant Sci-Fi Gem Waiting to Be Watched on Prime Video

Love watching twisted psychological thrillers that have you reading Reddit theories about their endings? I have a request. Please stop endlessly scrolling on whatever streaming service you've been staring at, pop onto Prime Video and watch 2013's low-budget sci-fi flick Coherence ASAP -- it's free for subscribers, right now. I know. I just watched it… for the fourth time.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

These are the 10 biggest movies on Netflix right now

In no small part thanks to the success of Squid Game, Netflix announced in November 2021 that it would be publishing a weekly list detailing its most popular movies over a seven-day period. Ranking titles based on weekly hours viewed – i.e. the total number of hours subscribers around the...
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

From Somebody, Somewhere to Fleabag, it's "liberating" to see so many lazy, drunk, broke women on TV representing "The New Female Antihero"

Bridget Everett's Somebody, Somewhere character Sam is the latest example of female antiheroes on the small screen. "It’s a relief to see the women of small-screen comedy and dramedy turning their backs on ambition, personal growth and self-actualization," write University of Colorado, Denver professors Sarah Hagelin and Gillian Silverman in their book The New Female Antihero: The Disruptive Women of Twenty-First-Century US Television. "From Enlightened to Broad City, from Girls to I May Destroy You, female protagonists flout expectations that they be hard-working and socially responsible, gravitating instead toward indolence and self-sabotage. They quit their jobs when they get bored; they reject stable relationships, remunerative work and even personal dignity. It may sound dangerous to celebrate all this narcissism, fecklessness and sloth, but it’s also liberating: Who among us has not wanted to ditch a boring job and set their wellness plans on fire? We were already exhausted before lockdowns and day care closures; now, nearly two years into this pandemic, 'it’s as if our whole society is burned out,' wrote Noreen Malone in The New York Times Magazine. Somebody Somewhere is a far cry from the single-girl sitcoms of the past, which have generally followed the arc of the bildungsroman, in which the protagonist develops self-reliance and self-respect, ready to meet the challenges of becoming an adult. These new story lines are, instead, versions of what the feminist scholar Susan Fraiman calls narratives of 'unbecoming,' featuring protagonists who undermine their own growth and education, and are more likely to be mired in failure than striving toward wedding rings and corner offices." As Hagelin and Silverman point out, it's been accepted for men to be obnoxious slackers on TV, from Jerry Seinfeld to Larry David to Louis CK. But, they add, "audiences expect cheery competence from women while tolerating laziness, violence and rule-breaking in men, the female antihero represents a far more profound threat to the status quo."
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy