VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Catfish Row Museum in Vicksburg could soon feature a kitchen. This comes after leaders of the museum visited the showroom of Middleby Corp. in Dallas, Texas. The Vicksburg Post reported the visit was to meet with company representatives seeking their help for the project. Museum Executive Director and Founder Linda […]

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 12 MINUTES AGO