The Missouri women’s basketball team entered Sunday’s game against Mississippi State with its season on the line. When the Tigers upset No. 1 South Carolina in the first game of SEC play on Dec. 31, they seemed poised to have their best year in recent memory. But since then, they lost eight of 12 games, including their last four, and were on the verge of falling to the NCAA Tournament bubble.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO