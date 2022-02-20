ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Continues offensive tear

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Dahlin stretched his point streak to five games with an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss...

www.cbssports.com

Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers activate defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen from IR

The Philadelphia Flyers announced several moves, including one that you don’t see very often. Carter Hart is out for Monday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes with an eye infection. His status is unclear moving forward, though there is hope that it doesn’t keep him out long. To fill the spot, Kirill Ustimenko was recalled under emergency conditions. Meanwhile, Rasmus Ristolainen and Patrick Brown have both been activated from injured reserve, while Wade Allison has moved to IR to make room.
NHL
Buffalo News

[BN] Hockey: Sabres can't overcome mistakes with Dahlin sidelined

Observations: Sabres can't overcome mistakes with Rasmus Dahlin sidelined. The Sabres played the second half of a back-to-back Sunday night in Columbus without their best defenseman. It showed. A series of on-ice collisions during the 5-3 loss to Colorado Saturday afternoon left Rasmus Dahlin feeling sore. Without him, the Sabres...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres’ Rasmus Dahlin to miss Sunday’s game with lower-body injury

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin will miss Sunday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets with a lower-body injury, according to head coach Don Granato. Dahin experienced some soreness following Saturday’s 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. “Unfortunately, we’re going to have Dahlin out,” said Granato. “He was sore...
NHL
Buffalo News

Observations: Sabres can't overcome mistakes with Rasmus Dahlin sidelined

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The trouble began for the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday morning when Rasmus Dahlin, the club’s All-Star defenseman, awoke with considerable soreness stemming from a series of on-ice collisions in a game less than 24 hours earlier. Dahlin, 21, experienced soreness after a number of physical...
NHL
Buffalo News

Sabres get good news as Rasmus Dahlin returns to practice, preps for road trip

The Buffalo Sabres were being understandably cautious and coy about things Tuesday morning. But they proved during Sunday night's 7-3 loss in Columbus how easily their collective game can go to pieces without Rasmus Dahlin on the ice. So when Dahlin's planned rehab skate in KeyBank Center morphed into full...
NHL
WGR550

Dahlin returns to practice on Tuesday

Rasmus Dahlin did a rehab skate before practice on Tuesday. It went so well that the Buffalo Sabres’ medical staff cleared him for the team practice. Paul Hamilton has more details:
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Sabres Weekly: Thompson, Dahlin, Eichel & More

Earlier last week, the Buffalo Sabres won two games in a row for the first time since December 14-16, and looked to be making improvements on a run of poor outings and recent struggles. That success didn’t last long, however, as they’ve now lost their last three games in a row, and are just 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. Now surpassed by the Ottawa Senators, the Sabres sit at seventh place in the Atlantic Division, and 27th overall in the NHL standings. As always, though, there are new storylines, some positive, to take from an otherwise unremarkable week of hockey.In this edition of Sabres Weekly, read about the latest Sabres storylines heading into a new week.
NHL
Yardbarker

Sabres D Rasmus Dahlin returns to practice, RW Victor Olofsson out Wednesday with non-COVID illness

The Buffalo Sabres were handily defeated by the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday to fall further behind in the NHL wild-card race. They knew ahead of time that it would be a tough road assignment playing without Rasmus Dahlin, but now it looks like the former first overall pick could be back on the ice for the team's Wednesday game against the Montreal Canadiens.
NHL

