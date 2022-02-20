ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Archives confirms Trump records at Mar-a-Lago included classified documents

By Rebecca Beitsch, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZdHD6_0eK3HuXS00

( The Hill ) – Presidential record keepers confirmed Friday there were classified national security documents among the trove of 15 boxes recently retrieved from Mar-a-Lago as former President Trump has been directed to release his communications to the Jan. 6 House committee.

The statement from the National Archives and Record Administration (NARA) comes as the House Oversight Committee last week launched a probe into Trump’s handling of presidential records — and it also confirms the Justice Department has been contacted.

“NARA has identified items marked as classified national security information within the boxes,” National Archivist David Ferriero wrote in the letter.

“Because NARA identified classified information in the boxes, NARA staff has been in communication with the Department of Justice.”

The letter says that NARA has discovered other instances in which the Trump administration did not follow federal laws for the preservation of records.

“NARA has identified certain social media records that were not captured and preserved by the Trump Administration. NARA has also learned that some White House staff conducted official business using non-official electronic messaging accounts that were not copied or forwarded into their official electronic messaging accounts, as required,” Ferriero.

The letter comes amid broader questions of Trump’s handling of records following reporting both uncovering the January retrieval of the documents as well as others detailing that the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack in the Capitol received some presidential records that had been taped back together after being ripped up.

Ferriero says that NARA warned the Trump administration about tearing up records, only to discover Trump continued the habit.

“After the end of the Trump Administration, NARA learned that additional paper records that had been torn up by former President Trump were included in the records transferred to us. Although White House staff during the Trump Administration recovered and taped together some of the torn-up records, a number of other torn-up records that were transferred had not been reconstructed by the White House,” he wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

National Archives says former President Trump took 'classified national security information' to Mar-a-Lago

The National Archives and Records Administration says former President Trump took "classified national security information" to his personal residence at Mar-a-Lago. In a letter sent to Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., David Ferriero, archivist of the United States, wrote that some information in the 15 boxes of presidential records taken to President Trump's personal residence in Florida contained "classified national security information."
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the National Archives story

After weeks of questions about the degree to which Donald Trump mishandled sensitive materials, the National Archives and Record Administration didn’t do the former president any favors on Friday. In a letter to House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, Archivist David Ferriero confirmed that officials uncovered classified information among...
POTUS
Washington Post

Trump’s legal problems are about to get a whole lot worse

A federal judge ruled last week that a trio of civil claims against defeated former president Donald Trump for his actions on and before the Jan. 6 insurrection can proceed. The cases, brought by 11 members of Congress and two Capitol Police officers, are a reminder that civil liability could deal a substantial blow to the instigator in chief.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ferriero
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classified Information#Mar A Lago#Nara#The Justice Department#The Department Of Justice#The Trump Administration#Ny Ag#The House Committee#Capitol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
White House
KREX

KREX

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
532K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy