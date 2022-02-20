Carnival Cruise Lines Making Masks Optional For Passengers Beginning March 1

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Passengers on Carnival Cruise Lines will soon be able to ditch the masks when setting sail.

Beginning March 1, the company plans to make face coverings optional for passengers.

This comes after the CDC eased up on its warnings for cruise ships.

Carnival also said it plans to offer more flexibility in pre-cruise testing requirements.

Children under 5 will be allowed to sail without any need for vaccine or exemption.