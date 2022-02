The Phoenix Suns (48-10) take the court as 10-point favorites against the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-40) on February 24, 2022. In their last game, the Suns got a team-high 24 points from Devin Booker on the way to a 124-121 win against the Rockets on Wednesday. They were favored by 17 points and failed to cover the spread, and the teams combined to score 245 points to go over the 235 point total. Their last time out, the Thunder got a team-high 24 points from Tre Mann in a 114-106 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday. They were 8-point underdogs and played to a push, and the teams combined to score 220 points to hit the over on the 219 point total.

