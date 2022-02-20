Massachusetts real estate transactions: Hampshire County home sales from Feb. 7 to Feb. 20

STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs. From Thursday, March 3 through Sunday, March 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., “The Bulb Show.” Visitors will see an evolving collection of traditional New England favorites such as narcissus, tulips and grape hyacinths.; Saturday, March 5, 10 a.m. to noon, “Growing Giant Pumpkins.” Join Adam Wheeler of Broken Arrow Nursery, for a informative look into the world of competitive pumpkin growing. Learn how to grown plants in the Cucurbita family into the biggest and best fruits possible. Although the lecture will focus on how to grow extra large pumpkins, it will also inform gardeners about improving growing conditions for other pumpkin relatives including melons, squash, and cucumbers. Cost for the program, $20 members, $30 nonmembers.; Saturday, March 5, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., “Ramen from Scratch.” Join Carrie Chen for a cooking class and learn how to cook ramen at home. Ramen is a Japanese version of fast food that can be found everywhere in Japan. In this class, you will learn three different types of ramen soup bases: Tonkotsu (simmered chicken and pork bone), shoyo (soy sauce) and miso (salt). The soup base is essentially the soul of the dish as it gives the noodles their distinct flavor. Cost is $40 members, $55 nonmembers. To register for the programs or for more information, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org. Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.

