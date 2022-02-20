City of Trotwood proposes 5 year tax increase to improve infrastructure

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Trotwood’s Mayor Mary McDonald is encouraging area residents to vote for a tax increase on the May 3rd ballot which would increase taxes from 2.25 percent to 2.75 percent for five years.

“It would go for infrastructure improvement. It would be for our roads and for our streets. That’s what this money is for,” said Mayor McDonald. “We’ve been able to get some grants to take care of some of the main arteries of this community…but not necessarily in the residential area.”

Mayor McDonald said just one lane mile costs $200,000 to pave, and Trotwood has 400 lane miles, making this another reason she feels the proposed levy should be passed.

“It will guarantee us one year, one million dollars. That’s going to help us get a few more lane miles done,” McDonald explained.

While the city currently does have a levy, it only generates less than $200,000. This amount of money is something Mayor McDonald said is not enough to make the appropriate upgrades to the city.

“If the levy fails, we go back to the work that we’ve done and the way we’ve done it. But again, it’s been a number of years before we have asked our citizens for this level of support in serving them and serving the requests that they have asked. That is we want you in our residential areas and making the streets in the areas,” McDonald said.

If the levy is approved, it will go into effect on January 1, 2023.

