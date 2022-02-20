ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trotwood, OH

City of Trotwood proposes 5 year tax increase to improve infrastructure

By Madeline Ashley
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EyI2N_0eK3GcVJ00

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Trotwood’s Mayor Mary McDonald is encouraging area residents to vote for a tax increase on the May 3rd ballot which would increase taxes from 2.25 percent to 2.75 percent for five years.

“It would go for infrastructure improvement. It would be for our roads and for our streets. That’s what this money is for,” said Mayor McDonald. “We’ve been able to get some grants to take care of some of the main arteries of this community…but not necessarily in the residential area.”

Mayor McDonald said just one lane mile costs $200,000 to pave, and Trotwood has 400 lane miles, making this another reason she feels the proposed levy should be passed.

“It will guarantee us one year, one million dollars. That’s going to help us get a few more lane miles done,” McDonald explained.

While the city currently does have a levy, it only generates less than $200,000. This amount of money is something Mayor McDonald said is not enough to make the appropriate upgrades to the city.

“If the levy fails, we go back to the work that we’ve done and the way we’ve done it. But again, it’s been a number of years before we have asked our citizens for this level of support in serving them and serving the requests that they have asked. That is we want you in our residential areas and making the streets in the areas,” McDonald said.

If the levy is approved, it will go into effect on January 1, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Job fair: Companies seek construction, trade workers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for work? Montgomery County is holding a Construction Job Fair from 12 pm to 4 pm on Wednesday, February 23 at The Job Center in Dayton. The Job Center, located at 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, will hold 45 local companies featuring hundreds of open positions in a variety […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Many school districts looking to hire at upcoming job fair

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Area School Employment Consortium (DASEC) will be hosting a Dayton Area Education Job Fair on March 12. According to DASEC, the job fair will take place on March 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Montgomery County Learning Center North at 2251 Timber Lane. DASEC said the […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

3 Dayton businesses awarded microloans through Greater West Dayton Incubator

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater West Dayton Incubator (GWDI) has awarded the first microloans to three Black-owned and woman-owned businesses. According to the University of Dayton (UD), three black-owned and woman-owned businesses have received the first microloans from the GWDI. UD said these microloans will help the businesses with the equipment and marketing they […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Trotwood, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Trotwood, OH
Local
Ohio Business
WDTN

DP&L Foundation’s new name to match company rebranding

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Power and Light Foundation announced that it has a new name and logo to align with the 2021 rebranding of the company. The Dayton Power and Light Foundation has been rebranded as the AES Ohio Foundation to match the utility service company. According to AES Ohio, the AES Ohio […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Preble county to build children’s storybook trail

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Preble and Champaign Counties will be getting new children’s literacy trails as part of a grant given to five Ohio counties, Governor Mike DeWine said. “Developing an appreciation for reading at a young age is so important for children as they grow, and we are excited to award these grants to […]
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Kettering Health changes visitation policy due to COVID decrease

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health will be changing its visitation policy due to the decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. According to Kettering Health, changes to visitation policies will go into effect on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 8 a.m. Kettering Health said three visitors will now be allowed at a time for some inpatients […]
KETTERING, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Water and transportation crews asking people to use caution in rainy conditions

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With expected record rainfall in the next few days, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), AAA and City of Dayton Water Department leaders are all gearing up for flooding and bad driving conditions. “Certainly where we see flooding issues we’re going to be putting up barricades and telling people the road […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Medical experts still seeing increased COVID-19 hospitalizations and death in unvaccinated

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are decreasing across the US and right here in the Miami Valley, medical experts are still expressing their concern for unvaccinated patient hospitalizations and deaths due to the virus. Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) Health Commissioner Charles Patterson said their county has seen 500 deaths […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

No danger: WPAFB holds active shooter exercise

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents near WPAFB may hear the “Giant Voice” on Wednesday, but Wright Patterson Air Force Base is letting the community know there is no reason to be alarmed or call 911. On February 13, the base will test and evaluate its response in a base-wide active-shooter scenario. Beginning in Area B, […]
FAIRBORN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WDTN

Final day at MVH for Ohio National Guard

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tuesday is the last day of the Ohio National Guard’s deployment at the Miami Valley Hospital. According to Premier Health, February 22 is the last day of deployment for members of the Ohio National Guard. “We can’t say thank you enough,” Miami Valley Hospital chief medical officer Dr. Roberto Colon said. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Where’s my refund? 2021 tax returns may see delays

Tax preparers throughout the Capital Region talked about months-long delays in people's tax refunds last June. Customers who had their tax returns filed in February were still asking, "Where is my refund?," four months later, according to multiple preparers.
INCOME TAX
WDTN

SWAT called to Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents are seeing a heavy police presence in Dayton after a break-in on Shiloh Drive Wednesday afternoon. According to our 2 NEWS photographer on the scene, both the Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office and Montgomery County SWAT responded to a robbery in progress on the 400 block of Shiloh Drive. A Dayton […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Highest-paying jobs in Dayton that don’t require a college degree

From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Gun found in locker at Kettering elementary school

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to an elementary school in Kettering after a student allegedly brought a gun. John F. Kennedy Elementary School Principal Laura Meek was contacted by a parent after the school day because a student told them that they saw a gun in another student’s locker, according to a Kettering […]
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

Free dog vaccine events hosted by ARC and Petco Love

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center (ARC) will be partnering with Petco Love to host five free vaccine events throughout March. According to ARC, the free vaccine events will take place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the following dates: March 2 March 10 March 17 March 24 March 31 […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy