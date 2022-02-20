ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Better Call Saul’ Fans Hope the Final Season Answer These Burning Questions

By Caitlin Berard
 3 days ago
During its five-year run, Breaking Bad made television history, becoming one of the most iconic shows of all time and winning close to 100 awards with just five seasons. One of its biggest contributions to TV, however, was the smash-hit spin-off show that came as a result of its massive success, Better Call Saul. And now, seven years and five seasons later, the sixth and final season of the spin-off is quickly approaching.

A dark comedy/legal drama hybrid, Better Call Saul follows Bob Odenkirk‘s character as he descends from an upstanding lawyer named Jimmy McGill to the slimy criminal lawyer, Saul Goodman. Fans are anxious for the premiere of Season 6, in part because it’s been almost two years since the final episode of Season 5, but also because they have a lot of questions that need answering before the series finale.

Hilariously, Bob Odenkirk seems to have the same questions as fans of the show, despite the series revolving around him and his character. The main question on everyone’s mind is this: what happened to Kim Wexler? In Better Call Saul Season 5, Kim Wexler, Saul Goodman’s wife, went through a dramatic personality shift – and no one knows why; not even Saul Goodman.

Odenkirk says of the upcoming season, “I’d like to know who Kim is, I don’t get it. For most of the show, there’s been this character that’s very upright and working very, very hard consciously to be an upstanding citizen and make progress in this field, and then has little slip-up moments where she kind of shows another side, or kind of lets her guard down or something.”

“She’s almost evil,” he continues. “And, like, I don’t, what the hell is, who the f*** is she? So I think they gotta get to that now. They better get to it and tell us what the hell is the screw loose inside Kim.”

Bob Odenkirk Discusses Health Filming ‘Better Call Saul’ Final Season

After overcoming production delays due to the pandemic, the final season of Better Call Saul was pushed back further following a serious health scare. While filming Season 6 of Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk collapsed. Upon being rushed to the hospital, it was discovered that he had suffered a heart attack.

Odenkirk didn’t let the life-threatening event stop him, however. He says that, if anything, it only made him more determined to live life to the fullest. “Some people make their way through an experience like that and think, ‘I have to change my life. I have to stop, whatever.’ And my thought was, ‘I have to keep going. This is great.'”

He understands that he’s fortunate to be alive. “I’m good,” Odenkirk says. “I was very, very lucky in that I had a heart attack near my co-stars. I didn’t go to my trailer, and also we weren’t on location. If we’d been on location, I probably wouldn’t be here talking to you. If I’d gone to my trailer, I wouldn’t be here talking to you right now.”

‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Talks ‘Substantial’ Series Finale

With the final season of his hit AMC show Better Call Saul set to premiere later this year, Bob Odenkirk opens up about the ’substantial’ series finale. During an interview with Variety, the Better Call Saul star described the show’s finale as a challenging way to go. To finish the series. “It’s not flashy. It’s substantial. And on some level, it’s things I hoped for. For years, in this character’s brain. On the other hand, yeah. I have to read it again. But what I like about it is, it’s not cheap. It’s not easy, It doesn’t feel cartoonish. It’s pretty great, I think.”
‘Home Town’ Star Ben Napier Gives Sad Update About His ‘Trusty’ Truck

It’s a sad day when you have to part ways with your truck, and right now, Home Town star Ben Napier is faced with a tough decision regarding his “noble steed.”. According to the home renovator, his Chevy has been with him through thick and thin. Now, though, the Home Town co-host has to decide whether to make a few major repairs or stick with as much of its original parts as he can. On Instagram, Napier informed fans of his situation.
'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Premiere Date Announced, Get Your First Look at the Final Season

Better Call Saul Season 6 is well on its way, and fans will be excited to learn that the show finally has a premiere date and some new first look photos. AMC has announced that the final season of Better Call Saul will roll out in two parts. The first part will premiere on April, 18 and will consist of seven episodes. The second part will debut on July 11, concluding the series with its final six episodes.
Bob Odenkirk
Bob Odenkirk Details Heart Attack on Set, Says ‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale Is ‘Challenging’

In a new interview with The New York Times, Bob Odenkirk spoke in detail for the first time about the heart attack he suffered on the set of “Better Call Saul” last summer in Albuquerque, N.M. The Emmy nominee collapsed on set July 27, 2021 shortly after filming and was rushed to the hospital. Odenkirk took to social media on Aug. 7 to confirm he had “a small heart attack” and to assure fans he was feeling better.
Bob Odenkirk Shoots Our Better Call Saul Expectations To The Moon With The First Look At The Final Season

Breaking Bad fans weren’t sure how the prequel Better Call Saul could ever live up to the hit AMC blue meth drama. We should have known to never doubt Vince Gilligan and Bob Odenkirk, though Going into its sixth and final season, Better Call Saul has provided just as much suspenseful entertainment as its predecessor, which pairs perfectly with the dark humor of watching Odenkirk’s “Slippin’ Jimmy” McGill transform into seedy attorney Saul Goodman. Forgive us if our expectations were high already but, after seeing Odenkirk’s reaction to Season 6’s first look, our hopes have reached astronomical levels.
Riley Keough Looks Like a Spitting Image of Elvis Presley in Throwback Photos

In a series of throwback snapshots, Riley Keough is looking like a spitting image of her grandfather and music legend Elvis Presley. Earlier this week, Hollywood Life published a series of images that feature Riley Keough alongside her family. This includes some snapshots of her late grandfather. Keough is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, who is the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. The couple met in the late 1950s and married in 1967. They eventually divorced in 1973.
NASCAR: Fans Voice Their Frustration with Daytona 500 TV Coverage

With one of NASCAR’s biggest races underway in Florida for the Daytona 500, fans everywhere are flocking to their TV screens for all the greatest coverage. However, that’s proving to be a bit of a challenge. After posting some action via social media, fans were quick to respond about the many commercial breaks being shown throughout the coverage.
‘The Rifleman’: How the Show Got Lucas McCain’s Jeans Wrong

You would think that a show like The Rifleman would get all the details about Lucas McCain right. Well, there was this thing about his jeans. We will talk about it for sure. When it comes to such an iconic classic TV character, played by Chuck Connors, it’s hard to believe this detail got overlooked. Yet it was. We get some help about this from MeTV.
Brittany Matthews Celebrates Her ‘Biggest Blessing’ in Sweet Pics With Her Daughter

Fame can change a person, which is why so many couples who were together before one or both partners found fame don’t make it. However, this couldn’t be more untrue in the case of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews. Mahomes and Matthews started as high school sweethearts, and their relationship has only grown stronger over the years, despite Mahomes becoming a first-round draft pick in the NFL.
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

