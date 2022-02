Manchester United renew their rivalry with Leeds United at Elland Road this afternoon, the first Premier League meeting in front of fans in Yorkshire since the 2003/04 season when Leeds were relegated. In their first meeting this season a packed Old Trafford witnessed a rampant 5-1 win for the Reds, including a Bruno Fernandes hat trick. It was simpler times back then, and though the vibes have radically shifted around United’s season things have not gotten much better for their opponents. Leeds are only 5 points above the drop zone, and after wowing viewers with some of their displays last season they once again face a very real threat of returning to the Championship.

